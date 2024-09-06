8 months after founding, Capsa AI raises £1.7M for AI-driven private equity solutions

Capsa AI, a London-based startup transforming due diligence in private equity, has raised £1.7 million in Seed funding just eight months after its founding. In that time, Capsa AI had already become revenue-generating, managing over $30 billion across the US, UK, and Germany.

Capsa AI has developed an AI operating system that allows investors at private equity funds to ‘delegate’ the manual, low-skill due diligence tasks that traditionally take up to 25 per cent of their time. These tasks include activities such as the creation of company profiles, extraction and consolidation of financial information from company records, analysis of financial performance and reviewing customer contracts.

In the coming months Capsa AI will help private equity funds leverage their historical deal data in order to make better investment decisions.

The funding round was led by Outward VC, the leading UK fintech investor, with participation from Cornerstone VC, the ‘people first’ early-stage investor and existing investor, Antler, the most active early-stage VC firm in Europe. The round also included contributions from high-profile angel investors such as Chris Adelsbach, one of Europe’s most prolific fintech investors, as well as senior professionals from leading private equity firms and tech unicorns.

Danyal Özdüzenciler, the co-founder of Capsa AI, comments:

“Capsa AI has received such a positive reaction from investors and customers alike because we are using AI to address a clear and pressing challenge in one of the world’s biggest industries. We are already driving productivity and efficiency in major PE firms and I have every confidence that we can build a product which will transform collaboration, knowledge sharing and decision making in private equity and private capital worldwide.”

Sanchit Dhote, Principal at Outward VC, comments:

“The Capsa AI team has developed a groundbreaking solution that is fundamentally reshaping how private equity firms approach due diligence. With private markets experiencing tremendous growth over the past decade, the volume and complexity of data for due diligence has grown exponentially.”

The capital raised will be used to build out the team, focused particularly on hiring product engineering talent to develop more features for private equity investors. The funding will also be used to penetrate target markets and build out proprietary AI models.

Lead image: Capsa AI. Photo: uncredited.