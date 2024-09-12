French biotech Abolis Biotechnologies raises €35M to boost microbial ecosystem engineering

French company Abolis Biotechnologies has closed a €35 million financing round.

Abolis is a French company delivering high-impact innovations in biotechnologies that supports industries in transitioning to a more sustainable production model by building a better future in collaboration with Nature. Abolis provides tailor-made industrial solutions based on natural and modified micro-organisms.

Investors include BOLD (L'Oréal's venture capital fund), Evonik Venture Capital. DeepTech & Climate Fonds (Germany), Clay Capital (Singapore), ICOS Capital (Netherlands), and the transatlantic investment firm Liberset.

This funding will enable Abolis to scale its biomanufacturing operations, accelerate business development, develop its own line of products and expand the activities of Microbiome Studio, Abolis' business unit dedicated to deciphering and engineering microbial ecosystems.

"We are delighted to announce the successful closing of our fundraise with leading industrial partners and industry-focused investors. This strategic funding will fuel our continued growth trajectory, strengthening our position as a European leader in biomanufacturing and microbiome solutions," declared Cyrille Pauthenier, CEO of Abolis Biotechnologies.

The investment is accompanied by the signing of a new strategic industrial partnership between Abolis, L'Oréal and Evonik to bring selected innovations to market, for healthcare, cosmetic and chemical sectors.

"We are delighted to strengthen L'Oréal's collaboration with Abolis, which started in 2019, as a long-term partner of the Group at the forefront of sustainable biotechnology," shared Samantha Etienne, CEO of BOLD, L'Oréal's venture capital fund, shared:

"This investment highlights our belief in Abolis' potential to create a more sustainable future across various industries, including beauty. We are looking forward to collaborating with the talented Abolis team to support their continued growth and success."

"Biotechnology as a lever for sustainable transformation is a key component of Evonik's growth strategy," added Bernhard Mohr, Managing Director of Evonik Venture Capital.

"Abolis' competencies in strain development and metabolic engineering ideally complement Evonik's expertise in fermentation processes, downstream processing, and scale-up for commercial production. The strategic collaboration of our Business Line Care Solutions with Abolis and L'Oréal, alongside our investment, will facilitate access to a wide range of markets, including cosmetics, nutrition, and healthcare."

Beyond the industrial collaboration, this investment will enable Abolis to develop its portfolio of innovative ingredients, which will be industrialised with partners.

Lead image: Abolis Biotechnologies. Photo: uncredited.