Kyiv's Osavul secures €2.78M Seed to fight disinformation with AI

Osavul, a Kyiv AI-powered media intelligence company, has raised €2.78 million Seed funding.

Founded in February 2022 in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and aimed at tackling disinformation, Osavul has developed an AI-driven intelligence platform for information environment assessment. The solution is capable of working with data from text, video, audio formats across various platforms such as websites, social media, etc.

While AI may boost the effectiveness of cyberattacks, it can also strengthen cyber defenses and mitigate their impact. At Osavul, an AI-first company, the team leverages AI and ML models to process Big Data, structure narratives, and map their sources.



According to Dmytro Plieshakov, co-founder and CEO of Osavul:



“As digital content grows and tactics to influence audiences become more diverse and dynamic, it’s nearly impossible to grasp the entire picture. AI's influence in narrative attacks is particularly concerning, as it can be used to shape public opinion through misinformation. Osavul applied AI specifically to detect and address these sophisticated narrative attacks, ensuring a more resilient informational ecosystem. This significant investment empowers us to expand our tech experience and initiatives designed to make the digital world a safer and more trustworthy space for everyone.”



Osavul has experience detecting disinformation globally. For instance, Osavul identified a network of coordinated groups that continue to pose a significant threat and are now compounded by the use of generative AI content for the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence.

However, besides governments, misinformation can damage company reputations, manipulate financial markets, and affect investor confidence, leading to economic instability and financial losses.



Osavul helps detect who spreads information, analyse its impact, and lay the groundwork for decision-making.



Osavul started as an innovative approach to propaganda disinformation deception and achieved the title of Honorary Digital Ambassador of Ukraine. Then, it advanced to become a technology partner for the EU Commission-funded projects. Most recently, Osavul assisted in the analysis of information warfare targeting NATO.

42CAP, u.ventures, and SMRK invested in Osavul’s Seed round, with the largest investment being made by 42CAP.



“Osavul is already the industry-leading startup in the EU in its sector,” stated Alex Meyer, General Partner at 42CAP.

“It is driven to scale its opportunities to the US market and offer new opportunities for the business sector. So it is a perfect match for us as the fund specializes in seeding the next generation of tech and data-driven B2B software companies across Europe, with a sharp focus on those poised for international success.”



According to Vlad Tislenko, partner of SMRK:

“This is our second investment in Osavul, and we observed a significant team growth dynamic and capability for further scaling. Additionally, we are impressed by the company's mission to protect society from disinformation and manipulations from malicious actors. So it was not a question for us to support it once again.”

With this round of funding, Osavul aims to scale its operations globally, enhance its AI algorithms, accelerate its outreach, and offer new opportunities for the B2B segment. With tools for analysing content narratives, their sources, and ways of spreading, it’ll be possible to prevent reputation threats and find useful insights without costly media research.

