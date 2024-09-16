Symphera Raises €2.4M for surgical tool-switching

Munich medtech company Symphera has closed a €2.4 million Seed financing round.

Symphera develops advanced surgical systems for laparoscopic procedures that automate tool-switching, making manual instrument changes obsolete.

With the push of a button, surgeons can seamlessly switch between instruments, much like using a multipen, allowing them to maintain full focus throughout the whole procedure.

The goal is to simplify surgical workflows, reduce operating time, and improve patient post-operative outcomes.

The company meets the demand for more efficient surgical procedures and has gained support from leading experts and institutions specialising in minimally invasive surgery.

The round was led by High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and saw participation from Bayern Kapital, CARMA FUND, UnternehmerTUM

Funding for Innovators, Stern Stewart Ventures, as well as renowned international partners such as IRCAD from Strasbourg and expert business angels from the medical field.

According to Prof. Jacques Marescaux, Founder and President of IRCAD:

“At IRCAD, we are always on the lookout for innovations that can reshape the landscape of minimally invasive surgery. Symphera’s approach to automating tool-switching is not only innovative—it’s revolutionary. We are excited to support them in bringing this technology to operating rooms worldwide.”

Dr. Jan Engels, Investment Manager at HTGF shared:

“With its surgical tool, Symphera addresses the entire spectrum of laparoscopy, from improving the standard workflow to robot-assisted applications, making Symphera a strong venture case in an exciting field.

With the newly secured funding, Symphera plans to advance its product development, and conduct initial pre-clinical tests to initiate the preparation for the certification process. These steps are critical in bringing their technology closer to market, with the ultimate goal of transforming laparoscopic surgery and improving patient care.

Lead image:Conrad Heid, Nico Weigand, Philipp Preißler and Thomas Wegele, Symphera. Photo: uncredited.