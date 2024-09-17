Jinko raises €2M for post-cancer care

Jinko, a start-up dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for those affected by cancer, has raised €2M to accelerate the development of its personalized care services. This initial funding round was led by 360 Capital, with participation from AFI Ventures - Ventech's impact arm, and 10 business angels from the medical, entrepreneurial, insurance, and pharmaceutical sectors.

With this funding, Jinko aims to expand its partnerships, increase its visibility among patients and healthcare professionals, and enhance its digital application.

Jinko offers personalized supportive care to people affected by cancer, designed to improve their experience during treatment and in the aftermath. With a holistic and multidisciplinary approach, Jinko provides various forms of supportive care, including dietary counseling, psychology, adapted physical activities, socio-aesthetics, osteopathy, and more, all delivered by a network of certified and compassionate practitioners.

Regardless of when they were diagnosed, more than 8 out of 10 patients experience physical or psychological effects related to their cancer or its treatment. Today, numerous scientific studies demonstrate the effectiveness of certain supportive care measures in reducing mortality, recurrences, side effects, and in enhancing the effectiveness of treatments. Three out of four French people consider supportive care to be as important as the treatments themselves.

"Jinko strives to understand patients' needs better and supports them at the right time, in the right way, with the right person. Doctors need additional support with supportive care, and it's a great thing that Jinko has taken this initiative," comments Dr. Rémy Salmon, cancer surgeon.

The Jinko care journey begins with a consultation with a nurse who assesses the patient's individual needs to create a personalized plan. This plan includes weekly care sessions, either in-person or via video, complemented by regular advice and micro-exercises tailored to the patient through an app developed by the start-up. The nurse remains the patient's main point of contact throughout the process, ensuring continuous, personalized support.

Digital technology is an integral part of the service: by developing their own technology, Jinko significantly facilitates coordination among nurses, patients, and practitioners. The platform also allows patients to access their care and exercises instantly.

"A personalized care journey with experienced and compassionate professionals enabled me to return to work with confidence. I highly recommend Jinko! It’s a wonderful experience," testifies a patient.

Jinko's commitment goes beyond personalized patient support. Aware of the often high costs of supportive care, the start-up is currently working to offer reduced rates, with a long-term goal of making these services entirely free for everyone. This ambitious goal reflects Jinko's mission: to ensure that every person affected by cancer has access to the necessary care to improve their quality of life, without cost being a barrier.

“Our goal is to support 1,000 patients in the next 12 months and to continue innovating to provide them with high-quality care, both during and after their cancer treatment,” explains Faustine, co-founder. Jinko’s pilot phase has already shown a 38% average increase in quality of life after three months of the care program, and the start-up intends to provide more than 50,000 care sessions over the next three years.

“We are delighted to support the talented Jinko team in their first fundraising round. The issue of supportive care is still under-addressed today, and we are convinced that the company's approach will benefit many,” declared Clara Cornu and Alexandre Mordacq from 360 Capital.

Mamadou Dembele, Senior Associate at AFI Ventures commented: “We were impressed by Faustine and Anthony's vision for addressing a market with limited digital solutions. Their holistic approach, integrating technology with a range of human support services, convinces us that it's the right strategy for this underserved sector.”