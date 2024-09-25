Platformatic raises $4.3M for Node.js application optimisation

Italian-founded startup Platformatic HQ, the cloud-native Node.js application platform, raises $4.3 million in its latest seed funding.

Node.js has been an effective cornerstone for modern applications including Walmart and Netflix, and has over 2 billion annual downloads.

However, despite its efficiency, its complexity and asynchronous nature can introduce significant operational challenges, including maintenance difficulties, scaling issues, and performance bottlenecks.

These development challenges can balloon into larger, enterprise-wide issues, including longer time-to-market, higher churn rates, increased compliance risks, and potential reputational damage due to system unreliability.

Many enterprises also struggle with juggling the complexities of managing multiple environments and non-functional requirements like logging, tracing and resource allocation, while also facing difficulties in recruiting experienced Node.js developers.

Combined, these problems often lead to inefficient workarounds, complex architectures, and delayed go-to-market timelines.

Today, Platformatic also launches additional functionality within its cloud-native Node.js application platform to tackle these challenges.

“In my years spent as a CTO, my time was torn between bridging the needs of developers, operators, and the business” said Luca Maraschi, co-founder and CEO of Platformatic.

“With our enterprise offering, we set out to build the path to the most optimised version of your Node.js app that works for you, your team and architecture. The functionality we offer provides the missing layer to connect our users’ infrastructure with their platform and its operations.”

New Platformatic features:

Watt Application Server: Watt is a cloud-native, open-source application server that simplifies Node.js development by unifying the front end and back end without requiring a complete rewrite.

Intelligent Autoscaler: The autoscaler is designed to dynamically adjust Kubernetes clusters in response to traffic spikes and Node-core metrics, ensuring optimal performance.

Command Center: Leveraging the power of Watt, Platformatic’s Command Center allows developers, wider DevOps teams and their leadership to monitor, manage, and optimise all their Node.js applications within a single, unified dashboard.

“Our goal with this release is to create a seamless bridge between the nostalgia of Java with the speed and agility of cloud-native technologies,” said Maraschi.

“Our platform is designed to optimise Node.js applications, making them more efficient and easier to manage from the top down and bottom up. Over the years, individual tools have emerged to provide a serverless experience. But the benefits of this haven’t fully been felt by Node.js teams, as they have been largely required to undergo massive time-consuming and costly rewrites in the process. Platformatic is positioned as a game-changer for enterprises grappling with the complexities of Node.js.”

Rialto Ventures led the funding, with participation from existing investors Decibel, and Panache Ventures.

"Platformatic's founding team bring years of experience building and scaling Node.js applications for Fortune 500 companies, architecting their most critical Node.js applications” said Simone Brunozzi, General Partner and Co-Founder at Rialto Ventures.

“Their vision for the future of Node.js and ability to understand the unique challenges faced by enterprises is what sets them apart, allowing them to deliver a truly game-changing platform”.

Following on from its initial funding round announced in June 2023, this brings Platformatic’s total funding to $7.8 million.

The investment will enable Platformatic to accelerate product development and address critical pain points that hinder enterprise teams from seamlessly deploying, scaling, and securing their Node.js applications.

Lead image: Platformatic co-founders Matteo Collina (CTO) and Luca Maraschi (CEO). Photo: uncredited.