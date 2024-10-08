WithLess secures €3M to help businesses save on unused software

WithLess, the innovative startup that eliminates wasted time and money in the acquisition and management of enterprise software, has secured €3 million funding.

It is estimated that companies today waste between 20 per cent and 35 per cent of their software budget, often paying for duplicate or entirely unused tools. CFOs and administrators of many SMEs can lose up to a month and a half per year recovering invoices, reconciling budgets, and tracking expenses.

Yet many companies still lack an effective system for monitoring the use of purchased tools, leaving CFOs without a clear overview. Without centralised oversight, various departments purchase software without considering its financial impact, assuming minimal costs.

However, these subscription services often have variable costs, and without constant monitoring, companies end up paying for unused tools, with expenses that could easily be redirected to other investments.

WithLess is a software management platform for finance teams that uses AI to optimise costs and structure procurement processes. It returns payment control to CFOs and prevents both cost and time losses.

WithLess is already being used by companies such as MotorK, Qomodo, SmartPricing, Talent Garden, UnoBravo, which have seen significant benefits:

According to Tiziana Cannone, CFO of UnoBravo:



"Thanks to WithLess, we quickly identified dozens of underutilised or unnecessary software tools, saving a considerable amount through their service."

WithLess simplifies administrative management and helps save over 30 per cent on software-related costs. It restructures procurement into three simple phases:

Gianluca Treu, founder and CEO of WithLess, commented:

"To launch WithLess, we started with the team. Together with Thomas Alisi (co-founder) and our advisor Davide Dattoli (founder of Talent Garden), we selected talents with experience in unicorn companies such as Adyen and Revolut. With this round, the goal is to continue strengthening this exceptional team to build a sales force capable of conquering the Italian market and expanding into Europe. The new resources will also be crucial in making our AI system even more advanced, leveraging valuable feedback from our customers."



Primo Ventures led the funding, with participation from Yabeo, Apside, the 50/50 joint venture established by Zest and Intesa Sanpaolo, Zest and Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo through the AI accelerator Magic Mind, B-Heroes, and other angel investors.

Niccolò Sanarico, General Partner and CTO of Primo Ventures, added:

"If it’s true that, as many say, ‘software is eating the world,’ then we need simple and effective solutions to govern and manage it. WithLess answers exactly to this need. We chose to invest in a team that impressed us with its competence and strong ambition. We are happy to support the founders in their growth journey, including ESG-related issues, by helping WithLess mitigate risks and seize opportunities linked to both financial and environmental sustainability."

Enrica David, Senior Director of Intesa Sanpaolo and President of the Apside Investment Committee, emphasised:

“The investment in WithLess is strategic for its ability to reduce software costs and revolutionize corporate procurement. Through its innovative use of artificial intelligence, the platform optimizes resources and improves operational efficiency. WithLess stands out for its capability to transform administrative management, addressing the needs of modern businesses with a perspective in line with ESG objectives”.

The funds will help launch the product commercially in Italy, Spain, Germany, and France and strategically expand the team.

Lead image: Gianluca Treu and Thomas Alisi, co-founders of WithLess. Photo: uncredited.