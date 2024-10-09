The big league: The most funded European fintech companies of 2024 so far

European fintech companies are at the forefront of innovation, transforming the financial landscape across the continent. With a rich ecosystem of startups and established players, these companies leverage technology to enhance financial services, making them more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly.

From digital banking and payment solutions to investment platforms and blockchain applications, European fintechs are addressing the diverse needs of consumers and businesses alike.

Here is the list of ten companies that raised the most in 2024 so far.