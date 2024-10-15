Nomos raises $2.1M for electricity management platform

Nomos, a Berlin-based energytech startup, today announced it has raised $2.1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Speedinvest, one of Europe's leading early-stage investors. The round also saw participation from prominent entrepreneurs including Eric Quidenus-Wahlforss (Co-Founder of Soundcloud & Dance), Henrik Langeland (Co-Founder & CEO of Enode), Nicolas Benady (Co-Founder & CEO of Swan), and the founding team of Forto. The funding will accelerate the growth of Nomos’ engineering team and help the company expand its product offerings.

With a growing consumer appetite for energy self-sufficiency, smart heating, and charging solutions, homeowners increasingly demand full-service offerings, going beyond hardware installation and optimization, and including dynamic electricity plans to take full advantage of price fluctuations.

Nomos addresses this need by providing OEMs and installers with an easy-to-integrate API solution for dynamic electricity plans. Acting as a licensed electricity retailer on the European electricity exchange market (EPEX SPOT), Nomos takes care of all legal and operational complexity, enabling its B2B clients to offer comprehensive energy solutions without upfront costs and operational effort.

Recent estimates indicate that in 2024, German energy consumers will overpay €5 billion for intransparent tariffs offered by a few oligopolistic incumbents. Nomos aims to break up these power structures by offering cost-saving and hyper-transparent energy plans, enabling consumers to become independent from deceiving pricing models.

By partnering with OEMs and installers, Nomos helps these businesses expand their offerings, increase customer loyalty, and generate recurring subscription revenue, redistributing power in the energy sector in favor of consumers and the businesses that serve them.

“With our easy-to-integrate API solution, we enable leading OEMs and installers of energy assets to become full-service energy providers. Embedding our transparent dynamic energy plans into their products unlocks significant cost savings for their customers through smart charging and heating, and decarbonizes the grid by shifting consumption into periods with a high share of renewable energy. Ultimately, we want to empower both companies and consumers, who aim to not just be charged, but be in charge. Because it’s about more than energy. It’s about power.”

With Germany targeting the installation of 6 million heat pumps and 15 million electric vehicles by 2030, the market for innovative energy solutions is expanding rapidly. Nomos has already onboarded its first B2B customers and is supplying households across Germany with electricity after becoming a fully operational, licensed, and regulated electricity retailer earlier this summer. While the initial focus is on Germany, the company plans to expand its services throughout Europe to meet the growing demand for transparent and cost-effective energy products.

“Europe has a significant demand for sustainable, transparent, and cost-effective energy solutions. Nomos supplies a crucial building block for the future of residential energy. The onboarding of several B2B customers shortly after launching highlights the strength of their technology. We can't wait to support Stefan and Nils on their growth journey as the green transition moves forward.”

Nomos is a Berlin-based EnergyTech company aiming to reorganize traditional power structures by empowering businesses and consumers with new and hyper-transparent energy plans. Through its B2B2C model, Nomos helps leading brands become full-service providers by integrating energy plans into their core product.

Speedinvest is a leading early-stage venture capital firm with more than €1 billion AuM and 30+ investors based in Berlin, London, Munich, Paris, and Vienna. Our dedicated sector-focused teams are the first to fund Europe's most innovative technology startups and our in-house operational experts are on hand to offer founders ongoing support with growth, HR, market expansion, and more. Bitpanda, GoStudent, Wayflyer, Open, CoachHub, Schüttflix, TourRadar, Adverity, and TWAICE are among our portfolio of 300+ companies.