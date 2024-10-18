Funding the future: Europe’s biggest cleantech fundraisers for the first three quarters of 2024

Cleantech companies play a crucial role in the European tech ecosystem by driving innovation and sustainability. They contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions and the transition to a circular economy, helping combat climate change.

By developing renewable energy solutions, sustainable materials, and efficient resource management technologies, these companies not only enhance environmental resilience but also create jobs and stimulate economic growth. Their focus on clean technologies fosters collaboration across industries, attracting investment and encouraging the adoption of green practices, ultimately paving the way for a more sustainable future in Europe.

According to the Tech.eu database, European cleantech companies raised a total of €13.2 billion in the first three quarters of 2024, driven by two significant debt deals closed in January, which amounted to over €8.7 billion combined.

Here are ten companies that raised the most in the first three quarters of 2024.