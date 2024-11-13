feld.energy's dual-use solution: agriculture and solar energy generation raises €1.7M Pre-Seed

Agricultural photovoltaics (agri-PV) pioneer feld.energy has raised €1.7 million Pre-Seed funding.

feld.energy offers a simple solution for the dual use of agricultural land: in addition to agricultural food production, farmers can also use their land for electricity generation through photovoltaic systems.

This allows them to easily and quickly generate up to €4,000 per hectare of land, thus increasing resilience to crop failures.

Further, the efforts of agri-PV will bolster Germany’s energy transition goals that aim to replace fossil fuels with renewable energies, accounting for around 60 per cent of its gross final energy consumption by 2050.

Reflecting on the agricultural land that could be used nation-wide, the German research facility Frauenhofer ISE sees a potential of agri-PV of 2.900 GW in Germany alone.

According to Dr. Adrian Renner, Co-Founder and CEO, this is a powerful step towards creating a future where agriculture and clean energy work hand in hand.

“Our mission is simple yet profound: to make agriculture more resilient and sustainable by harnessing the power of the sun. With our technology, we can help farmers secure a stable income while generating climate-friendly electricity and reducing society’s dependence on traditional energy sources.”

HV Capital led the round, with participation from Angel Invest, CoInvest (Marc Diekmann), Karljo Seilern, Cord Amelung, Alex Mahr, Christian Hardenberg, Nikas Rickmann (MVST Ventures), Jan Rabe, and Colin Hanna.

David Kuczek, General Partner HV Capital: “We’re excited to partner up once again with Dr. Adrian Renner – who is a serial entrepreneur from the HV portfolio. He formerly founded Global Savings Group, which is a category leader in the consumer space. With his expertise in building lasting companies, we’re convinced that Adrian can transform the agri-PV sector, and we’re looking forward to being a part of the journey as the sector grows to its full potential in driving Germany’s energy transition.”

feld.energy will use the funding to bolster its operational capacity and scale the team.

Image: Freepik.