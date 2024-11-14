Wearables startup RealWear acquires Almer for its smartglasses

RealWear, a wearable computing startup, today announced its acquisition of Almer, a Swiss pioneer in ultra-compact, user-friendly AR headsets. This acquisition is strategically and financially backed by TeamViewer, the leading provider of enterprise AR software.

The acquisition unites RealWear's market leadership with Almer's proprietary tech.

“I’m extremely excited to welcome Almer and its founders, Timon Binder and Sebastian Beetschen to RealWear. Their successes in Europe are paralleled with a vision to drive AR adoption world wide. This impact can now be brought to the global market as part of the RealWear ecosystem.

"Almer’s innovative subscription-based hardware renting model will enhance our existing portfolio to offer more flexible and scalable solutions for our partners and customers. And we have secured TeamViewer’s renewed commitment and backing, strengthening our longstanding collaboration with the leading software company in the enterprise AR industry.” said Dr. Chris Parkinson, CEO of RealWear.

RealWear's voice-operated solutions are will add to Almer's subscription-based AR headsets, known for their compact design and user-friendliness.

Sebastian Beetschen, CEO of Almer Technologies, added: "Almer's innovative approach for frontline workers has enabled us to deliver industrial AR solutions that are the most intuitive and most effortless to use. We're excited to bring in our expertise and speed of execution to RealWear and push the boundaries of frontline worker solutions."

TeamViewer has been a key partner and a strategic minority investor to both RealWear and Almer prior to the acquisition and will maintain this role moving forward. As part of the acquisition, Almer's co-founders will join RealWear's executive team.