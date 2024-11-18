Pruna AI raises $6.5 million to make AI development faster, cheaper and greener

Pruna AI, a platform that allows ML teams to simplify code and streamline models, has raised $6.5 million in a seed funding round led by EQT Ventures with participation from Daphni, Motier, and Kima, along with support from high profile angels including Roxanne Varza, Hervé Nivon, and Olivier Pomel.

The company will use the fresh capital to expand its technical team to a full staff of machine learning research engineers, and operation and go-to-market specialists. Using compression methods including pruning, quantization, compilation and caching, among others, the company’s platform enables AI developers to simplify deep learning models, making them more efficient across hardware setups.

Pruna AI claims that a compressed machine learning model, reduces the energy and computational power required to run them, allowing engineers to cut carbon emissions by up to 91 percent.

Bertrand Charpentier, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Scientist at Pruna, commented: “EQT Ventures’ investment in Pruna AI comes at a pivotal time in our business’ growth and we are looking forward to scaling and expediting our product launch with their support.

"The proceeds from our raise will also go towards helping to grow our talented team – which has already tripled in size – enabling us to fulfill our goal of helping to support engineers develop AI in the fastest, cheapest, and most sustainable way possible. EQT Ventures were a clear choice of partner – they are experts in supporting young, ambitious businesses to scale and innovate sustainably for the future, which is at the heart of what we do.”

Carl Svantesson, Partner at EQT Ventures, added: “Striking the right balance between growth and environmental accountability is top of mind for businesses of all sizes these days. By bridging efficiency and sustainability, Pruna AI not only democratizes cutting-edge technology but also champions a future in which every company can scale rapidly and responsibly.

"The team’s Munich-Paris ecosystem affords them extra leverage in a competitive market, giving them a strong commercial foothold and a compelling talent acquisition opportunity. We are thrilled to welcome Pruna AI to the portfolio.”