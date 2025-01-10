European startups leading the charge in the multi-billion dollar weight loss market

The interest in weight loss solutions, particularly those involving GLP-1 medications, has surged. Recent VC funding trends in the weight loss sector emphasise innovative solutions, particularly within the pharmaceutical space.

This has spurred significant investment in startups developing alternative GLP-1 drugs, with the launch of biotech company Verdiva Bio, which announced a $411 million Series A raise for next-gen oral and injectable treatments for obesity.

For investors in GLP-1 medications, the ROI is lucrative. Eli Lilly's weight-loss medications, particularly Mounjaro and Zepbound, have significantly contributed to the company's recent revenue. Mounjaro generated approximately $980 million in sales during the second quarter of 2024, marking a 72 per cent increase from the previous quarter while Zepbound achieved over $1 billion in sales during a single quarter in 2024. Combined, these GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs accounted for nearly 40 per cent of Eli Lilly's revenue in mid-2024.

Novo Nordisk is also reaping the benefits. Primarily prescribed for type 2 diabetes, Ozempic has also been used off-label for weight management. In the second quarter of 2024, Ozempic generated approximately $3.2 billion in revenue, up from $2.1 billion during the same period in the prior year. Wegovy sales marked a 79 per cent increase in Q3 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

There is also a broader trend in coaching combined with medication or other tools such as wearable tech. Here are some of the companies to watch:

Lykon (Germany)

Lykon is a Berlin-based digital health company specialising in personalised nutrition and weight management solutions. Founded in 2015, Lykon offers at-home blood and DNA testing kits that enable individuals to gain insights into their unique genetic makeup and blood markers.

These analyses provide customised nutritional recommendations, meal plans, and lifestyle advice tailored to each user's specific health needs and goals.

In June 2024, Lykon was acquired by Lifesum, a global health app focused on nutrition, exercise, and well-being. This acquisition aims to enhance Lifesum's offerings by integrating Lykon's expertise in biomarker testing and personalised health recommendations.

Oxford Medical Products (UK)

Oxford Medical Products is focused on developing non-invasive solutions for weight loss. Their primary product, Sirona is a pill that expands rapidly upon contact with gastric fluids, increasing its volume up to 20 times. This expansion allows it to occupy a significant portion of the stomach (25-50 per cent ), which helps create a prolonged sensation of fullness and suppresses appetite for several days. It can be administered at home without medical assistance or the risks of surgical interventions.

The hydrogel remains in the stomach for 2-5 days, providing continuous appetite suppression. It is designed to be available to the out-of-pocket market, making it a viable choice for many people struggling with obesity. The hydrogel technology may also be adapted for drug delivery systems, enhancing the pharmacokinetics of various medications beyond weight management, including treatments for type 2 diabetes and other metabolic conditions.

Yazen Health (Sweden)

Yazen Health offers a comprehensive weight loss program that combines medication, personalised coaching, and expert support.

The program utilises GLP-1 medications to suppress appetite and increase feelings of fullness, aiding in weight loss efforts.

Each user is assigned a dedicated YazenCoach who provides daily guidance and support, offering personalised advice on nutrition, exercise, and emotional well-being. Furthermore, users have access to a team of experienced professionals, including doctors, psychologists, dietitians, and personal trainers, ensuring a holistic approach to weight management.

The company operates in several countries, including Sweden, Norway, Spain, the UK, the Netherlands, and Germany. It closed an oversubscribed €19.5 million series A round in November 2024 to accelerate growth and international expansion



LIMBO (UK)

Limbo is a weight loss program that offers a data-driven, individualised approach to weight loss. The program utilises continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology to help individuals understand and manage their metabolism. By providing real-time data on blood glucose levels, Limbo guides users toward healthier habits without the need for traditional dieting or calorie counting.

Users wear a CGM device that continuously tracks blood glucose levels, providing insights into how their body responds to various foods, activities, and lifestyle choices. This data is displayed in a user-friendly dashboard, allowing individuals to visualise their metabolic patterns. Combined with personalised feedback and coaching, the program emphasises the development of sustainable habits through small, manageable adjustments rather than restrictive diets or mandatory exercise routines.

Beyondbmi (Ireland)

Beyondbmi is a medically-led digital obesity clinic based in Dublin, Ireland, specializing in personalized weight management programs. Founded in 2022 and spun-out of the University College Dublin's School of Medicine, the company combines doctor-prescribed anti-obesity medication with nutritional therapy and one-to-one accountability coaching to deliver health gains through the biology of weight loss.

The clinic's approach includes personalised medical interventions, community support, and technology to provide accessible and effective obesity care that prioritises clients' well-being and quality of life.

In December 2023, Beyondbmi closed a €1 million Seed funding round to assist with app development and the foundational stage of international expansion.









