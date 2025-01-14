Bioptimus brings its funding to $76M for the GPT of biology

AI foundation model company Bioptimus has raised a further $41 million cash injection, bringing its funding to $76 million.

Bioptimus is redefining how we approach biological research by addressing a longstanding issue: the siloed nature of biological understanding.

Historically, research has focused on isolated biological components, such as DNA, proteins, cells or tissues. Even existing AI foundation models operate within these silos, limiting their potential impact.

Bioptimus’s revolutionary approach integrates data across multiple scales (molecules, cells, tissues, organisms) and modalities (imaging, genetics, etc), enabling a holistic view of biology as it exists in reality.

According to Jean-Philippe Vert, co-founder and CEO of Bioptimus, the company is building a transformative tool for understanding biology in its full complexity:

“Essentially, it’s like the GPT of biology—but instead of generating text, we’re simulating biology. By learning how biology works directly from raw data across scales, from molecules to whole organisms, our model will empower researchers in the pharmaceutical industry to simulate complex biology, predict disease outcomes and response to treatment, and design therapies with unprecedented precision.”

Beyond pharmaceuticals, this model has potential across vast industries, driving biological discoveries in ways we are only beginning to imagine.

Cathay Innovation led the investment, with participation from prominent investors, including Sofinnova Partners, Bpifrance through its Large Venture Fund, Andera Partners, Hitachi Ventures, Boom Capital Ventures, Pomifer Capital, Sunrise, and angel entrepreneurs Emmanuel Cassimatis and Thomas Wolf.





According to Jacky Abitbol, Partner at Cathay Innovation:

“Bioptimus is at the forefront of transforming biological research, leveraging cutting-edge AI to break down silos and unlock the full complexity of biology. Since our initial investment a year ago, Bioptimus has succeeded in structuring a world-class team, while achieving key milestones in its development, notably with the launch of its AI foundation model for pathology in July, the largest in the world.”

By combining the power of AI with a truly integrated view of biology, Bioptimus will empower researchers and multiple industries to solve some of the most complex challenges in medicine, biotechnology, and beyond.

The funding will enable Bioptimus to enhance its multi-modal AI platform, integrating even more diverse data sources and therapeutic areas, forge strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies and expand critical datasets to further refine and validate its models.

Lead image: Freepik.