Tana raises $25M for AI-embedded workflow platform

Tana, an online workspace platform embedded with advanced analytics, has raised a $14M Series A round led by Tola Capital, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Northzone, Alliance VC, and firstminute capital.

This brings the company’s total funding to $25M. During its stealth phase, The company is now launching its platform as it emerges from stealth, and has cultivated a slack community around the product.

The team describes Tana as "a knowledge graph with connections that mimic the human brain to effectively distribute and scale knowledge". It offers the Supertag feature, which transforms unstructured to structured information in seconds to create AI workflows or transform raw notes and voice recordings into ready-to-use output.

“This team's obsession with transforming productivity for our AI-native world sets them apart. They deeply understand that the future of work will be dynamic and personalized, and their voice-first product represents a bold vision for reshaping how teams collaborate globally,” said Sheila Gulati, founder and managing director of Tola Capital.

Initial backers included Lars Rasmussen, Founder of Google Maps and the Google Wave CEO, and Holly Branson of Virgin.

“I’ve loved being an early adopter of Tana and I’m a believer in the team’s incredible vision to revolutionize knowledge work for high-speed organizations. They’ve built one of the most impressive AI agents I’ve ever seen and infused it into every part of the product,” said Nnamdi Iregbulem, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners.