Handly raises €3.75M to turn tradespeople into entrepreneurs

Handly, a Berlin-based platform providing enterprise software for home service professionals, has raised €3.75M Seed funding round led by 20VC (Harry Stebbings) & Stride VC (Fred Destin), with participation from Base10 Partners (Rexhi Dollaku and Caroline Broder) and leading angels.

Handly is a business management platform designed for home services companies, aiming to help businesses establish and manage their operations efficiently. Key services include website creation and lead generation, such as offering a personalised website to help businesses attract and generate client leads.

It also offers administrative automation, automating tasks such as bookkeeping and paperwork to save time, features for scheduling and staff management to help streamline team coordination and guidance on company formation, legal documentation, pricing strategies, insurance selection, and business accounts. These services aim to simplify business operations and improve efficiency for renovation companies.

Founder Bastian Meyer commented: “Growing up as the son of a roofer and the grandson of an electrician, I saw firsthand the challenges tradespeople face daily. I wanted to create a platform that removes barriers and empowers skilled workers to become a business owner with confidence and ease.

"Technology has immense potential to transform this industry, and my goal is to build something that truly supports these workers in reaching their full potential.”

“We loved Basti’s passion to help tradespeople and Handly’s mission of backing the small guy, whilst keeping the incentives aligned in a true spirit of partnership. This is what tech for good looks like.” added Fred Destin, Founder at Stride.

Harry Stebbings, Founder at 20VC, commented: “Big market, poor competition and legacy incumbents still running on outdated technology stacks. This is the perfect 20VC deal. In Germany alone, over 250 home service companies are registered every day, yet these new businesses are left without the modern tools they need to start serving customers effectively. So simply, Handly is bringing the Shopify approach to the home service industry to fundamentally change it.”