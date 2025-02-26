Napo secures £12m Series B for pet insurance platform

Pet healthtech Napo has raised a £12M Series B. The round was led by Mercia Ventures, with participation from existing investors DN Capital, Companion Fund, MTech Capital, Helvetia Venture Fund, and others. The funding will be used to further strengthen Napo’s AI and automation capabilities, drive market share growth, and grow the team as the company expands geographically.

This round brings the total amount raised by Napo to date to approximately £30M. Napo operates as a digital-first pet insurance provider, with a business model revolves around offering lifetime coverage that includes dental care and 24/7 vet access as standard.

Napo's platform reduces administrative costs and includes behavioral consultations and preventive care. The multi-pet discount encourages larger policy bundles per household. It offers a discount for insuring multiple pets under one policy. Claims are processed through an online platform.

Jean-Philippe Doumeng (JP), Co-founder and CEO at Napo, commented: “Our approach isn’t about cutting corners or offering cheap policies that don’t cover what matters. By controlling the full value chain, we've achieved an NPS of 70+, standout Trustpilot reviews, and a seamless experience for pet parents.

"We’ve built Napo to offer comprehensive coverage that truly matters - whether it’s dental care, behavioural support, or quick and fair claims handling, ensuring pet parents can focus on what really counts - their pet’s well-being. This funding fuels our mission to revolutionise pet insurance with sustainability and quality at its core.”

Martijn Kleibergen, Investment Director at Mercia Ventures added: “Napo’s approach is exactly what the pet insurance sector needs - a blend of innovative technology, customer care, and long-term sustainability. We are thrilled to support a company redefining what pet insurance can offer for modern pet owners.”

JP Doumeng added: “Our innovation in AI-driven claims handling is central to our operations. But we also recognise that behind every claim is a family and a pet they deeply care about. By combining the power of AI with human expertise, we've built operations that are both efficient and deeply empathetic.”