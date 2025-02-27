Regtech Mopso secures €1M for AML and financial crime prevention

Regtech startup Mopso, a startup specialising in anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime prevention, has raised €1 million Seed funding

Founded in Milan in 2021 by Andrea Danielli, a former executive at Banca d’Italia, and Enrico Fagnoni, a serial entrepreneur, Mopso provides banks and financial institutions with a modular software platform to combat money laundering. The company leverages semantic web technology and digital identity to streamline compliance processes.

Mopso’s flagship products include Brain, which identifies suspicious transactions and high-risk clients by integrating millions of internal data points with external datasets and Open Source Intelligence, and Amlet, which enables the portability and reusability of due diligence data within an ecosystem of intermediaries by converting them into verifiable credentials. This simplifies onboarding procedures and aligns them with the European Digital Identity Wallet framework.

The startup, which counts banks and asset management firms among its clients, recorded a 70 per cent revenue growth in 2024, driven by the development of new business lines.

According to Andrea Danielli, CEO of Mopso:

“We are already working on building strategic commercial and industrial synergies. We also aim to strengthen our R&D efforts with the support of key partners.”

Investors included Apside, the 50/50 investment joint venture of Intesa Sanpaolo and Zest S.p.A., along with Fin+Tech, Centro Istruttorie, and various business angels.

Enrica David, Senior Director Shareholdings & Corporate Venture Capital at Intesa Sanpaolo and Chair of Apside’s Investment Committee, commented:

“Mopso’s solutions mark a significant step forward in automating compliance, streamlining due diligence processes, and mitigating risk in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.”

Gabriele Ronchini, CEO of Zest Investments and Vice Chair of Apside’s Investment Committee, added:

“Investing in RegTech solutions like Mopso strengthens financial market security and efficiency by improving regulatory compliance. As financial regulations grow stricter, advanced technologies are essential to safeguarding institutions and reinforcing trust in the system.”

The seed round will enable Mopso to scale its commercial operations across select European markets and enhance its product suite with new features.

Lead image: Mopso. Photo: uncredited.