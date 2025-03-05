Ad giant WPP invests in Stability AI

Advertising giant WPP has made a financial investment in UK AI startup Stability AI, as part of a broader partnership.

WPP says the partnership will see it use Stability AI's AI models to create image, video, 3D, and audio for its clients.

WPP, which owns Ogilvy and GroupM agencies, has also made a financial investment in Stability AI, which is best known for its image generation platform Stable Diffusion, but did not reveal the size of its investment.

Sources told Tech.eu that the WPP investment formed part of an extension to Stability AI's 2024 $80m funding round, which included investment from Coatue Management and Lightspeed Venture Partners

Prem Akkaraju, CEO of Stability AI, which was founded in the UK and achieved a $1bn ‘unicorn’ valuation in 2022, said: “Now is the time to bring our models and workflows to even more brands globally.”

Akkaraju took over as CEO last year, replacing founder Emad Mostaque, amid reports that Stability AI was in financial trouble.

Meanwhile, WPP says it will gain access to Stability AI’s "cutting-edge models and workflows” helping it shape the future of visual media and entertainment.

As part of the collaboration, WPP and Stability AI will also work on bringing their “talent pools” closer together, strengthening WPP's in-house production and studio facilities and capabilities.

Akkaraju added:

“WPP is the platinum standard in marketing and advertising, making this a pivotal partnership for Stability AI. “Not only will this partnership accelerate the adoption we’re already seeing, but it’ll also enhance our ability to develop innovative products customized for creative professionals' unique needs. “We've spent years building the foundation for enterprise-grade creative tools, ensuring they are responsible, scalable, and ready for real-world applications. Now is the time to bring our models and workflows to even more brands globally.”

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said:

"The advertising landscape is evolving quickly, and AI is at the heart of that evolution. Our investment in Stability AI, alongside our increased annual investment of £300m in AI and technology through WPP Open, ensures WPP and our clients remain at the forefront of this new era of innovation."

WPP joins Stability AI’s list of investors which includes Greycroft, Coatue Management, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sound Ventures and Eric Schmidt.