Romanian startup Assista AI raises €100K from Gluon Syndicate for AI agents

Romanian task automation startup Assista AI has raised €100,000 from Gluon Syndicate.

Assista AI, founded by Paul Burca and Anton Zaharia in late 2023, is pioneering AI-driven automation by enabling businesses and professionals to delegate day-to-day tasks to AI agents.

Unlike single-purpose AI tools, Assista AI connects to over 100 productivity applications, allowing users to automate complex workflows using simple natural language commands.

At the core of Assista AI’s innovation is its ability to deploy multiple specialised AI agents that collaborate to streamline entire processes across different applications. Looking ahead, the startup plans to introduce its DeepResearch agent, a RAG system, and a “Digital Twin” feature that will copy the user’s behaviour.

The investment comes from Gluon Syndicate, an emerging Slovak-Czech angel investment syndicate, with individual contributions ranging from €5,000 to €50,000.

Paul Burca, CEO of Assista AI, shared:

“This investment from Gluon Syndicate is a significant milestone for Assista AI. It not only validates our vision of transforming task automation through AI agents but also provides the resources needed to accelerate our growth. We are excited to enhance our platform and introduce innovative features like the 'digital clone' to empower users further.”

According to Patrik Janusek, one of the Founding Partners of Gluon Syndicate, the decision to invest was driven primarily by the strength and adaptability of the founding team:

“When evaluating startups, the founder's resilience and adaptability are paramount. While technology and business models may evolve, a founder's unwavering commitment and enthusiasm are crucial for navigating the challenges of a startup journey. In Paul and Anton, we see a team that embodies these qualities, making Assista AI a compelling investment.”

This is the second investment from Gluon Syndicate’ which aims to prove that syndicated investing is a scalable and impactful model for early-stage funding.

Lead image: Paul Burca, CEO of Assista AI. Photo: uncredited.