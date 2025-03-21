Five alternative European tech clusters that are leading the way

Across Ireland there are more than 3,000 so-called holy wells sites aligned with pagan and early Christian beliefs that these sites were thought to miraculous powers. While the spread of alternative tech clusters around Europe may not be blessed with the same divination and quantity, there is certainly something prodigious happening in many European towns and cities away from capital cities usually associated with technology.



According to the latest Europe deeptech report 2025 from the Dealroom, Lakestar, Walden Catalyst, and Hello Tomorrow that focus on companies that spin out from universities (which are integral in creating tech clusters), there is some surprising data.



While traditional academia such as Oxford and Cambridge in the UK and the Sorbonne feature prominently, other lesser-known centers of educational excellence in places such as Delft, Dundee, Ghent and even Ireland's Galway have high levels of spinout companies that are likely to lead to significant tech clusters.



Here we look at five other cities across five countries that are focusing on areas such as robotics, space, fintech, automotive and AI to create unique clusters that may well determine the future prosperity of Europe itself.

Toulouse, France

Toulouse has established itself as a leading tech cluster, particularly in aerospace, artificial intelligence and biotechnology. Its reputation as Europe’s aerospace capital, along with strong research institutions and industry collaborations, makes it a thriving hub for innovation and technology.

The aerospace industry is the backbone of Toulouse’s tech ecosystem. It is home to Airbus, one of the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers, along with a vast network of suppliers, research centers and engineering firms.



The presence of major industry players fosters innovation in fields such as aeronautics, satellite technology, and space exploration. The Aerospace Valley cluster, which spans across the region, supports startups and research initiatives in aviation, drones, and AI-driven aerospace solutions.

Toulouse is also a leader in artificial intelligence and big data, with institutions such as the Artificial and Natural Intelligence Toulouse Institute (ANITI) driving research and innovation. ANITI brings together universities, tech companies, and government support to advance AI applications in various industries, including autonomous systems, smart mobility, and healthcare.

Biotechnology and healthcare technology are also thriving in Toulouse, supported by research centers like Oncopole, which specializes in cancer research and medical innovation. The city’s combination of academic excellence and industry collaboration fosters breakthroughs in biotech, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

Public and private investments, along with a strong startup ecosystem, further boost Toulouse’s status as a tech hub. Business incubators, venture capital, and tech parks, such as the Toulouse Innovation Hub, provide essential resources for startups and entrepreneurs.

With its rich talent pool, world-class research institutions, and a strong culture of collaboration, Toulouse continues to be at the forefront of European technological innovation, particularly in aerospace, AI, and biotechnology.

Gothenburg, Sweden

Gothenburg’s vigorous tech and investment scene is underpinned by the city’s scientific and manufacturing heritage, as the headquarters of Volvo and global R&D for AstraZeneca.



The biggest port city in Scandinavia has over the last few decades transformed from a traditional trading hub into one of the most exciting innovation ecosystems in Europe, excelling in areas such as automotive and mobility, life sciences, hardware and deep tech. Gothenburg receives over a third of all of Sweden’s R&D investments and its startup scene is flourishing, attracting more than £300m of venture capital investment and a record year for exits in 2024.

It has a strong industrial base, world-class universities and a vibrant startup ecosystem. The city has positioned itself as a hub for innovation, particularly in mobility, AI, and sustainable technology.

One of Gothenburg’s key advantages is its deep-rooted expertise in the automotive and manufacturing industries. Home to Volvo Cars, Volvo Group, and Geely’s innovation center, the city has naturally evolved into a leader in mobility technology, including electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving, and smart transportation solutions.

Gothenburg’s universities, such as Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg, play a crucial role in the city’s tech development. These institutions provide a steady pipeline of skilled graduates and researchers, collaborate closely with industry leaders, and facilitate cutting-edge R&D in fields like artificial intelligence, quantum computing and life sciences.

The city’s startup scene is also flourishing, with companies such as Einride (autonomous freight transport) and Northvolt (sustainable batteries) making global headlines. Government initiatives, incubators like Lindholmen Science Park, and venture capital support have helped tech startups thrive. Lindholmen, in particular, has become a focal point for digital innovation, attracting companies working on everything from cybersecurity to medtech.

Gothenburg’s focus on sustainability also sets it apart. The city is a testbed for green technology, smart city solutions and renewable energy initiatives, aligning with Sweden’s broader goals for a climate-neutral future.

With a strong mix of established tech giants, research-driven institutions, and agile startups, Gothenburg continues to grow as a leading European tech cluster, driving innovation in mobility, sustainability and AI.

Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne has emerged as a major tech cluster, driven by world-class research institutions, a strong startup ecosystem, and a focus on innovation in fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and fintech.

A key factor in Lausanne’s rise as a tech hub is the presence of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL). EPFL is one of the world’s top engineering and technology universities, attracting global talent and fostering cutting-edge research in robotics, AI, quantum computing, and life sciences. The university also works closely with startups and multinational corporations, ensuring a steady flow of innovation from academia to industry.

Lausanne has a thriving startup scene, supported by incubators such as EPFL Innovation Park and Venturelab. These organizations provide funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs, helping to launch successful companies in deep tech, digital health, and financial technology. Notable startups and scale-ups, such as MindMaze (neurotechnology) and Nexthink (IT analytics), have emerged from this ecosystem, attracting significant investment.

The city is also a hub for biotech and life sciences, with institutions like the Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research driving advancements in personalized medicine and biomedical technology. The presence of multinational companies, including Merck and Nestlé’s research center, further strengthens Lausanne’s biotech and health tech sector.

Switzerland’s business-friendly environment, strong intellectual property laws, and access to venture capital make Lausanne an attractive destination for tech companies. Additionally, its strategic location near Geneva and its excellent quality of life appeal to skilled professionals from around the world.

With a combination of cutting-edge research, strong industry collaborations, and a dynamic startup ecosystem, Lausanne continues to be a leading European tech cluster, particularly in AI, biotech, and fintech.

Norwich, UK

The talent pool is increasingly impressive. The University of East Anglia (UEA) and Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) provide a stream of graduates in computer science, climate science, engineering, business and creative industries making it easy for local startups and established tech companies to recruit.

Norwich has an especially supportive tech community. The cluster organisation Tech East and multiple meetups provide networking opportunities and mentors for aspiring entrepreneurs and tech professionals. These groups foster collaboration, creating a fertile ground for innovation. Incubators such as Akcela provide hands on support. The investment landscape is strengthening (Anglia Capital Group is an active angel network). And every year SyncTheCity, a 54 hour startup weekend, attracts a large crowd and spawns new MVPs.

Specialisms include AgriTech, FinTech, InsurTech and CreaTech. A good example Norwich Research Park with internationally significant bio-focused research institutions (e.g. Earlham Institute and John Innes Centre), now generating AgriTech spinouts like Tropic and Traitseq. In FinTech the major presence of Aviva supports tech skills initiatives as providing an ideas and talent pool for large scaleups such as Epos Now and hot startups like Pikl.

The city offers a more affordable cost of living than London or Cambridge (both about 90 mins away), making it an attractive hub for new startups and established businesses looking to expand and this affordability extends to office space. The quality of life in Norwich is tangible - the city offers a balanced lifestyle, combining a thriving urban environment of independent shops and restaurants with easy access to the North Norfolk Coast, Norfolk Broads, and beautiful countryside. For tech founders it’s a powerful mixture.

Odense, Denmark

Odense, Denmark, has rapidly emerged as a leading tech cluster, especially in robotics, automation, and drone technology. This transformation is driven by strong collaborations between academia, industry, and government, making Odense an attractive hub for tech companies and startups.

A key factor in Odense’s rise as a tech cluster is the presence of the University of Southern Denmark (SDU), which fosters innovation through research and education in robotics, artificial intelligence, and software development. The SDU’s strong ties with industry players ensure a steady talent pipeline, equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in the tech sector.

Another major driver is Odense Robotics, one of Europe’s largest and most influential robotics clusters. It brings together over 130 companies and research institutions specializing in automation, industrial robotics, and drones. This ecosystem supports startups through funding, networking, and mentoring programs, creating an environment where cutting-edge technology can flourish.

The city has also benefited from significant public and private investments, including support from the Danish government and the EU. Odense’s Science Park, home to multiple tech startups and established firms, provides infrastructure and resources to accelerate growth.

Global companies, such as Universal Robots and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), originated in Odense and continue to attract international talent and investment. These success stories reinforce Odense’s reputation as a global leader in robotics and automation.

Additionally, the city’s quality of life, strategic location, and pro-business environment make it an appealing destination for tech professionals and entrepreneurs. With a strong foundation in research, investment, and collaboration, Odense is set to remain a key player in the global tech industry, particularly in robotics and automation.