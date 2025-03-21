Project Europe at the Tech.eu Summit: Changing the Game for Founders

The Tech.eu Summit London 2025 is just around the corner and will take place on 25-26 March at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre. The event is set to host a landmark discussion on the future of European entrepreneurship with an exclusive panel featuring Project Europe. This will be the first time key figures behind the initiative appear in person at an industry event to discuss its mission and impact.

A New Era for European Entrepreneurship

Project Europe, an initiative launched by Harry Stebbings, founder of 20VC, aims to reshape the European startup landscape by providing funding and mentorship to the next generation of ambitious founders. With backing from 125 top European entrepreneurs, Project Europe is dedicated to proving that Europe can build world-defining companies. The initiative selects 10-20 founders per year, investing €200,000 at the idea stage in exchange for 6.66% equity. The program is designed for founders under 25 who are tackling hard problems with technical solutions.

Exclusive Panel at the Tech.eu Summit London 2025

The panel, “Project Europe - Here to Change the European Narrative,” will bring together key members of Project Europe to discuss their vision and strategy for fostering entrepreneurship across the continent. Moderated by Kieran Hill from 20VC, the session will feature Alex Macdonald, Co-Founder of Sequel, and Kitty Mayo, CEO of Project Europe.

The panel will take place on the first day of the event, 25 March. This session will provide attendees with a deeper understanding of Project Europe’s mission, the criteria for participation, and the support system it offers beyond investment, including mentorship, masterclasses, and exclusive networking opportunities.

A Defining Moment for the Initiative

With its commitment to independent, founder-led innovation, the initiative is set to become a driving force in European entrepreneurship, offering an unprecedented level of support to young founders willing to take big risks.

Stay tuned for more updates from the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 as we bring together the biggest names in European tech to shape the future of the ecosystem.

