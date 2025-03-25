Rival emerges from stealth with AI-powered 3D content platform and $4.2M investment

UK startup Rival has come out of stealth with $4.2 million, launching a unique 3D content platform leveraging 2D-to-3D AI technology.

Rival has created a platform that allows users to browse through immersive 3D short-form content in their spatial computing headset, in a similar fashion to how TikTok or Instagram Reels work with conventional videos.

It’s easy for users to create and share their own content. In addition to uploading conventional 3D content, users will be able to convert any 2D video to an immersive 3D experience using the startup's first-of-its-kind 2D-to-3D foundational AI model. This solves the problem of there not being enough content to keep users engaged with their headsets over time.

The London-based startup began as a side project for co-founders Alexander Oppermann, who has a background in entrepreneurship and private equity, and Konrad Melzer, a machine learning software engineer previously developing security software for the German FBI.

Rival has been quietly working on its product since July 2023 and assembled a team of Google, Meta, and Amazon engineers after raising the round in December 2023. Rival now plans to grow its team with more ML/AI engineers and expand its presence in the US market.

The Rival content platform is compatible with Meta Quest headsets, and early access is now available to the 2D-3D conversion model. Support for other headsets, including Apple Vision Pro and Pico, is in progress.

According to Alexander Oppermann, co-founder and CEO of Rival:

“We're building a platform that removes technical barriers, enabling a new generation of creators to shape immersive digital experiences. Our technology solves the critical content gap that's currently limiting the potential of spatial computing,”

Speedinvest led the round, with participation from New Renaissance Ventures and high-profile angels.

Victor Huerbe, Principal with Speedinvest's Marketplaces and Consumer investment team, says:

“Alex, Konrad, and the team move fast, and they’ve quietly built something game-changing. We backed them because they’re not just iterating on existing tools, they’re building the foundation for how we’ll create and consume 3D content in the future."

Lead image: Rival co-founders Alexander Oppermann and Konrad Melzer. Photo: uncredited.