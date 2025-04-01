WeeFin Raises €25M for ESG data management platform

Sustainability fintech WeeFin has raised €25 million. The funding round, which was completed 15 months after WeeFin’s Series A, is led by BlackFin Capital Partners, alongside existing investors IRIS, Asterion Ventures, and Ring Capital. It brings the company's funding to over €34 million.

WeeFin, launched in 2021 by Grégoire Hug (former R&D product manager at BNP Paribas), Marion Aubert, and Guillaume Klech, provides financial services companies with a SaaS platform that centralises all the data needed to deploy and manage ambitious sustainability strategies, encompassing aspects such as ESG, impact and climate.

The company currently has more than 40 customers across Europe, including Generali Asset Management, Caisse des Dépôts Asset Management, Groupe BPCE, and Malakoff Humanis.

According to Julien Creuzé, Partner at BlackFin, and Chloé Novène, Investment Manager et BlackFin:

“We have been following WeeFin since its inception and have been particularly impressed by the ability of its management team to execute its ambitious vision. At BlackFin, we share the founders’ vision to establish WeeFin as the leading ESG data management platform for large financial institutions and asset managers.”

Grégoire Hug, CEO and co-founder of WeeFin added,

“We have always been convinced that sustainability is an essential and differentiating strategic element for financial institutions. This Series B not only confirms this vision, but also validates our clients trust and the relevance of our platform, which enables them to address their challenges at scale.”

WeeFin will use this investment to further enhance its products. Sustainability has become a major strategic area of growth and differentiation for financial institutions, and WeeFin has grown strongly in recent years. Thirty percent of total revenue now comes from international sales, up from 0 percent just two years ago. Annual Recurring Revenues (ARRs) have also increased fivefold in the same period.

WeeFin plans to continue its expansion across Europe by entering new markets. It has new clients in Luxembourg and Italy and has opened its UK office. WeeFin has doubled its headcount in two years and plans to welcome more than 100 new employees over the next three years.

Lead image: WeeFin. Photo: uncredited.