Sagittal AI secures $2.2M to upgrade teams with its "AI team member"

London-based Sagittal AI has raised $2.2M in pre-seed funding to launch its flagship product, Neo. The round was led by Twin Path Ventures, with participation from SineWave Ventures, Fuel Ventures, Blue Lake VC, and angel investor Husayn Kassai, founder of Onfido and Quench AI.

Sagittal AI’s Neo integrates into existing team workflows to complete entire tasks, removing the need for developers to copy and paste information between systems or adapt to new interfaces. Sagittal calls Neo a “team member,” that takes on significant portions of the software development process without disrupting Agile practices or requiring developers to become “AI secretaries.”

The tools operates across life cycles, helping teams with tasks from ticket creation to pull requests and deployment. This end-to-end assistance hopes to eliminate the bottlenecks that frequently arise when developers must juggle multiple tools and manage extensive context-switching.

"Despite millions invested in AI development tools, most companies can't identify any measurable improvement in the metrics that actually matter," said Michael Smith, CEO and Co-founder of Sagittal AI.

"That's because current solutions force developers to become shackled to the AI, manually copying requirements, searching for context and navigating between tools. But there's also a deeper psychological barrier at play—teams are reluctant to delegate to AI due to perfectionism.

"We've built Neo on a critical insight: when integrated throughout the development process, even AI that delivers 80 percent of the solution creates exponentially more value than perfect AI restricted to a single step. With Neo, you simply assign a task just as you would to any team member, and it delivers results that can be quickly refined rather than built from scratch."

Telefónica uses the platform across 17 of its development teams.

“The key difference is that Neo acts like a team member, not a tool," said José Palazon, CTO and Co-founder. "Neo drives actual change because it can both operate within your existing workflows and enable new patterns of delegation. When you assign a task to a colleague, you don't list every file they need to modify or copy-paste specifications from multiple systems—you rely on them to navigate your shared context. Neo works the same way, adapting to your team's processes rather than demanding humans learn new workflows to accommodate AI's limitations."

For enterprise teams, one of the biggest hurdles to adopting AI has been the psychological barrier: the reluctance to trust AI with critical tasks due to concerns about quality.

John Spindler, Partner at Twin Path Ventures, commented: "There's a big gap between claimed AI productivity and measurable results. We invested in Sagittal because they've recognized what others have missed or chosen to ignore: that psychological barriers and team dynamics, not technical issues, are preventing AI adoption at scale.

"Their philosophy of adapting AI to human workflows rather than forcing the reverse represents the important shift enterprise software development has been waiting for to deliver real impact."

The company plans to extend Neo’s capabilities to cover the entire product development lifecycle. This funding will help accelerate the growth of the platform.