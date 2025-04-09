Italian medtech Medicud raises €1.3M for wound pressurising device

Medicud, a medical device company focused on improving wound healing, has raised over €1.3M in seed funding. The company has raised €2.5M since its inception.

The round includes new investors such as CHMBR Partners, 50 Partners Capital Health, Business Angels des Grandes Écoles (BADGE), and other investors.

The funds will be used to initiate the regulatory process for DRYUM, an incisional negative pressure wound therapy system. DRYUM is designed to provide constant negative pressure to surgical incisions, aiming to reduce complications and speed up recovery. The single-use, portable device is non-electronic, increasing its affordability and reducing training time for healthcare professionals.

The first clinical trial of DRYUM will target orthopedic surgery, specifically focusing on Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA) and Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) at Ospedale Pietro e Michele Ferrero in Piedmont, Italy. The trial, led by Prof. Marco Schiraldi, will involve 59 patients.

Antonio Nunzio d’Angelo, CEO and co-founder of Medicud, expressed pride in the company's progress: “I am proud of what we have accomplished at Medicud. The team worked tirelessly to develop the DRYUM device and make it work in the shortest time possible. Clinicians need a new standard of care for wound healing, both cost-effective and efficient in reducing surgical complications, and more sustainable.”

He continued, “The support and recognition we received from this syndicate of international investors will help accelerate our clinical development and bring us closer to providing clinicians and patients worldwide with a new and innovative solution to post-operative wound healing. Our Series A funding, expected in H1, 2026, will be pivotal for the commercialization of our device.”

“We invest in promising companies in sports and health in three areas: biotech, medtech, and consumer-facing technologies. Medicud falls squarely within these boundaries. We are delighted to have invested in this company, whose first product demonstrates a high level of expertise and offers a strong added value with its simplicity, reliability, and modest cost compared to the competition," said Charles Hirschler, Managing Member of CHMBR Partners.

Medicud will target four common surgical procedures in the EU and US: cesarean section, Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA), Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA), and breast reconstruction after mastectomy.

“Medicud is tackling a critical yet often overlooked issue in surgical care: the prevention of post-operative complications through effective wound management,” said Sandrine Egron, Investment Director at 50 Partners Capital Health. “Its innovative approach to portable negative pressure therapy combines medical-grade efficacy with unprecedented usability and affordability. We were impressed by their deep clinical insight, strong execution capabilities, and the positive traction they have built with surgeons.”

The company plans to expand its team and recruit a commercial director to prepare for its Series A funding round, which is expected in early 2026. This will support the commercialisation of DRYUM and its expansion into global markets.