Berlin-based Reflex partners with Umbra to bolster Europe's space sovereignty

German satellite manufacturer Reflex Aerospace and US-based synthetic aperture radar (SAR) specialist Umbra have announced a partnership to deliver advanced SAR satellite solutions to European markets.

The first satellite under the new collaboration is targeted for launch in 2027.

The launch would align with the European Union’s push for greater technological autonomy in space. Both companies emphasise that the solution will be built using a European-focused supply chain and integrated in Germany, providing a sovereign remote sensing capability for European customers. Space and defense sectors have seen increased investment and policy focus on reducing reliance on external providers, particularly in areas deemed strategically sensitive, like Earth observation.

The partnership will integrate Umbra’s radar payloads with Reflex Aerospace’s satellite buses, designed specifically for dual-use, defense, and commercial applications.

SAR satellites use radar signals to capture high-resolution imagery of Earth’s surface regardless of weather or lighting conditions - a key capability for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as commercial and environmental applications. However, much of this capability is currently dominated by non-European providers, raising concerns over data sovereignty and supply chain resilience.

“Up until now, the options for European customers, when it came to SAR satellites, were extremely limited. With this partnership, we are creating a new, game-changing offering. We are confident that our satellites will soon be the backbone of several European ISR constellations,” said Walter Ballheimer, CEO of Reflex Aerospace.

"Umbra is committed to delivering tailored solutions that enable the U.S. and its allies to achieve their strategic objectives," said David Langan, CEO of Umbra. “We recognize that some customers require sovereignty over their remote sensing capabilities, and we believe it is in our national interest to help meet this need using our best-in-class technology."

Europe’s demand for high-quality SAR data is growing rapidly, driven by security needs, climate monitoring, and infrastructure oversight.

