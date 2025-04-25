DBR77 Robotics secures €3.5M Seed for global expansion

Polish industrialtech startup DBR77 Robotics has closed a €3.5M Seed round to support its international growth and technological development.

The investment was led by ff Venture Capital (ffVC), a New York and Warsaw-based early-stage investor specializing in AI, robotics, and automation. Other participants include the National Centre for Research and Development’s NCBR Investment Fund ASI S.A. (NIF), RKK-Investment, and KIROI, a German industrial-focused fund. Existing investors EEC, Level 2, and SQD Alliance also reaffirmed their commitment to DBR77’s growth. ​

DBR77 Robotics' platform integrates Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, digital twin technology, and a robotics marketplace to optimise manufacturing and logistics operations. The platform enables real-time data collection, process simulation, and automation, providing businesses with tools to enhance efficiency and scalability. ​

The company’s business model combines Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscriptions for its digital twin and IoT system with commissions from its marketplace, which connects manufacturers with robotics solutions from global suppliers such as Fanuc, KUKA, Yaskawa, ABB, and Mitsubishi Electric. ​

The newly secured capital will be allocated to DBR77’s “GO GLOBAL” strategy, focusing on expanding into Western European and U.S. markets. Key initiatives include enhancing AI capabilities, integrating with IoT systems, and further developing and commercialising the Digital Twin platform. The company has established subsidiaries in Berlin and Pittsburgh to spearhead growth in the DACH region and North America, respectively. ​

“Today, I can say this with confidence: our technology and market strategy are perfectly aligned to succeed in a world undergoing global transformation. The industrial and logistics sectors face unprecedented levels of uncertainty and competition. DBR77 is the answer to these challenges - a platform that enables measurement, optimization, and automation of production and logistics like nothing this market has seen before,” said Piotr Wiśniewski, CEO of DBR77.