Board Intelligence acquires tech platform to provide boards with AI tools

Board Intelligence, the UK and Sweden’s largest board technology and advisory firm, has acquired Competent Boards, a development platform for board directors and executives.

This move follows Board Intelligence’s acquisition of TeamEngine in September 2024. It aims to enhance board effectiveness through AI-powered tools and expert-led development programs.

Board Intelligence’s AI-powered Lucia product, which can streamline board report creation and decision-making, combined with Competent Boards’ robust consulting expertise, will accelerate the development of innovative features, enhancing the functionality and impact of Lucia. ​

Competent Boards offers board evaluation and sustainability consulting services alongside a board training program, aiming to equip them to govern effectively in an era of profound societal and environmental change. The program’s alumni include directors and executives from Fortune 500 companies, institutional investors, and major global organisations such as Rio Tinto, Coca-Cola, Manulife, and Tata Sons Private Limited. ​

Helle Bank Jorgensen, who joins Board Intelligence as Global Managing Director, Board Development, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership:​

“This is more than a joining of forces, it’s a shared commitment to transforming boardrooms for the realities of our fast-changing world. Our clients will benefit from an expanded platform that blends transformational AI with deep boardroom insight. Together, we aim to empower boards to serve and deliver impact, not sit.”​

Pippa Begg, CEO of Board Intelligence, commented:​

“Helle and Competent Boards have built a global following with the quality of their work and their commitment to building future-fit boards. Their innovative programs enhance our board assessment and development practice, strengthening our ability to support leaders’ evolving needs in every corner of the globe and accelerating our shared vision of more effective boards and a better-governed world. We’re thrilled to welcome Helle and her team to Board Intelligence.”​

The combined entity now serves over 75,000 leaders across the Fortune 500, FTSE 100, and OMX 30, including clients such as John Lewis, National Grid, and ITV. Competent Boards’ alumni network spans 57 countries, further extending Board Intelligence’s global reach. By integrating AI-powered tools with expert-led development programs, the company aims to equip boards with the insights and capabilities needed to navigate complex challenges in areas such as sustainability, AI, and geopolitics.​