Ad Signal secures £3M to scale AI-powered media tech

York-based content intelligence company Ad Signal has raised £3 million in growth funding from Foresight Group, as the company looks to accelerate product development and expand its commercial footprint across the UK and internationally.

Ad Signal develops AI-driven tools that help broadcasters, content platforms, and post-production houses manage duplicate video and audio content, reducing both storage costs and associated carbon emissions.

The digital media industry’s carbon footprint is largely invisible but growing, driven by massive storage requirements and streaming infrastructure. Ad Signal’s tools detect duplicate or near-duplicate media content, down to the millisecond. This capability enables clients to better manage compliance, streamline media archives, and significantly reduce the amount of redundant data stored. Its clients include Sky, Clearcast, and BARB (Broadcasters' Audience Research Board), and is known for creating The Clearcast Library, the official archive used to clear all UK television adverts.

The Ad Signal investment underscores Foresight’s increasing interest in media tech, especially ventures that reduce resource waste.

“This investment is a major milestone for Ad Signal and a strong endorsement of the vision we've built over the last few years,” said Tom Dunning, Founder and CEO. “With Foresight’s support, we can supercharge the development of our technology and bring new products to market faster. Watch this space – we are about to set a new standard for how content can be understood with a sustainability-focused approach.”

“The combination of a compelling commercial opportunity, whilst also lowering customers’ carbon requirements, hopefully makes this a promising investment for Foresight,” said Samir Rea, Investment Manager at Foresight Group.

“What drew me to Ad Signal was the clarity of its mission and the industry-wide challenges it’s solving — ones I’ve faced first-hand throughout my career in media,” added Tom Toumazis, Non-Executive Chair. “From improving how content is monetised to reducing the cost and environmental impact of storage, the team is tackling issues that matter commercially and sustainably.”