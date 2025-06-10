Sound is the next AI frontier: Omnisent raises $3M to build acoustic foundation model

Munich acoustic AI startup Omnisent has closed an oversubscribed $3 million Pre-Seed round led by Atlantic Labs.

Omnisent builds hardware and software to transform sectors where sound is the next frontier.

Core to the company's novel technology are their proprietary ultra-low-power sonic devices, which capture and process acoustic signals in real-time, training what they call a Large Acoustic Model (LAM) – laying the groundwork for their own foundation model built to decode the rich, messy, and untapped world of non-speech audio.

Omnisent was founded in late 2024 by Robin Daiber (CEO), Ann-Kristin Balve (Co-CTO), and Adrien Jathe (Co-CTO), who crossed paths in their final year at Cambridge. With backgrounds in Physics, Machine Learning, and Mechanical Engineering, they share an obsession to push the frontiers of AI, creating technology that hears what humans can’t.

Officially launched in late 2024, the company already received several awards: a scientific collaboration scholarship with the world-renowned German Fraunhofer Institute, a founder scholarship by the Federal Republic of Germany, the Founder Award by the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, and recognition as one of the top 10 AI startups in the Cambridge and Oxford ecosystem.

According to Robin Daiber, Co-Founder and CEO at Omnisent, the company is extracting the acoustic layer of the physical world to unlock a new dimension of intelligence.

“By pairing ultra-low power sonic devices with a large acoustic model (LAM) trained on non-speech audio, we turn sound into real-time intelligence.”

Omnisent is starting with the manufacturing industry, applying its tech to compressed air systems – tackling 1 per cent of global electricity loss from air leaks, worth tens to hundreds of billions of dollars every year.

“From there, we’re expanding into energy, defence, space, and smart cities – sectors where sound is the next frontier. I'm incredibly grateful to be on this journey alongside my amazing co-founders, Ann-Kristin and Adrien.“

According to Christophe F. Maire, Founder and GP of Atlantic Labs:

"At Atlantic Labs, we back category-defining technologies, and Omnisent is exactly that. The team combines deep scientific expertise from Cambridge University and Imperial College with impressive execution. Their proprietary acoustic hardware and algorithms unlock a sensing dimension that has been largely untapped. We see immense potential for this technology across multiple industries, from infrastructure and manufacturing to defence and beyond."

Prof. Joachim Bös, Head of Fraunhofer IDMT, shared:

“Omnisent's innovative work in making acoustic data intelligent in real time represents a significant step forward. As intelligent systems gain importance, we believe that the solutions developed by Omnisent will not only revolutionise the industry but also set new standards in energy efficiency and resource management."

The fresh capital will be used to advance R&D, grow the team and operations, and prepare for the commercial launch in Q4 2025.