Traxlo raises €1.6M to build the labor infrastructure for the AI era

Lithuania-based Traxlo, a fast-growing platform transforming physical labour into verifiable tasks, has raised €1.6 million in funding to expand its pay-per-task labour infrastructure across Europe, with launches underway in the Czech Republic and Romania.

Traxlo is redefining how physical work is sourced, priced, verified, and scaled. Rather than selling shift hours or temp jobs, Traxlo offers a new model: outcome-priced tasks, distributed locally via its worker app (tasku.app). Soon, this will be orchestrated by its AI engine (tasku.ai), which will automate task creation and completion checks using LLM agents and computer vision.

In just three years, Traxlo started collaborations with 60 per cent of the largest commerce players in Europe. Its marketplace has already delivered over 300,000 physical tasks, ranging from shelf replenishment and product scanning to warehouse unloading and e-grocery picking. Each task is standardised, teachable in a dozen minutes, and executable by local workers or soon - robots.

Paul Vezelis, co-founder and CEO of Traxlo, said:

We’re not another gig or shift labour app. We’re building the labour infrastructure for the age of AI. If AI is automating knowledge work, Traxlo is standardising and distributing physical work at the same scale.

The company’s model provides instant access to local labour in cities facing staffing shortages by offering maximum flexibility. Workers choose when and how they work, completing tasks on their own terms and receiving weekly payments.

Businesses buy guaranteed outcomes, not hourly presence. For local communities, this approach is transforming how people earn a steady, predictable income while delivering real value to businesses.

Coinvest Capital, Bad Ideas Fund, Plug and Play, NGL, and DEPO Ventures participated in the round, together with existing investors Iron Wolf Capital, Antler, and others.

Viktorija Trimbel, Managing Director of Coinvest Capital, said:

Traxlo not only addresses labour shortages in retail and logistics, but also drives a systemic-level shift in how short-term work is done. It’s rare to see a product with such a solid foundation that is already delivering real value to all platform participants – from companies finding short-term workers to people finding jobs that fit their schedules – and showing strong potential for growth.

With this round, Traxlo is doubling down on its strategy, expanding geo coverage and scaling. Upcoming product developments include agentic AI capabilities, deeper automation, and the integration of physical robotic workers into the same task marketplace.

Lead image: Traxlo team | Photo: Uncredited