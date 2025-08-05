Wireless Logic acquires Zipit Wireless

UK-based Wireless Logic, an IoT solutions provider, has completed its acquisition of Zipit Wireless, a multi-carrier IoT connectivity and subscription billing solutions provider.

The deal marks Wireless Logic’s first acquisition of a US-headquartered company and supports its ongoing strategy to expand global reach while deepening local expertise in key markets.

Wireless Logic is a global leader in IoT connectivity, providing secure, scalable, and reliable solutions to connect and manage over 18 million devices in 165 countries. Through partnerships with 50+ mobile and satellite operators, and its dedicated IoT network platform, Conexa, Wireless Logic offers end-to-end services that simplify operations, reduce costs, and accelerate IoT project success.

Serving enterprises, governments, and SMEs across sectors like healthcare, transport, energy, and smart cities, the company is backed by Montagu and General Atlantic, supporting its continued growth and innovation.

Frank Greer, CEO at Zipit Wireless, shared:

Becoming part of the Wireless Logic Group is a major milestone and the natural next step in our growth. Access to Wireless Logic’s global footprint and broader service portfolio means we can offer more choice, coverage and capability – while staying true to the hands-on support our customers rely on. It’s a strong cultural fit, and we’re excited about what’s ahead.

Zipit is a South Carolina-based company specialising in IoT connectivity and subscription management across various sectors, including agriculture, security, surveillance, and digital signage. Operating in both the US and Canada, Zipit is known for its flexible, white-label billing platform, strong customer support, and regional expertise. Its billing solution has helped OEM customers generate over $45 million in subscription revenue.

Zipit’s Canadian subsidiary, Mtrex Networks, delivers global connectivity with a focus on the point-of-sale (PoS) market. Partnering with leading carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and Rogers, Zipit supports technologies including NB-IoT, LTE-M, and 5G. Its platform simplifies operations with automated billing and customizable subscription models, offering businesses more control and reduced commercial complexity.

With purpose-built capabilities in billing and platform integration, Zipit is particularly suited to supporting B2B2C and multi-tiered IoT models. Its ability to manage complex billing chains and layered commercial relationships adds a valuable dimension to Wireless Logic’s offering.

Oliver Tucker, co-founder and CEO at Wireless Logic, commented:

Zipit’s deep understanding of the North American market and its expertise in complex commercial models make it a welcome addition to the group. We’re delighted to have the team onboard and look forward to the opportunities this creates for our customers and partners.

The deal adds to Wireless Logic’s ongoing strategic acquisitions, Arqia, Webbing, and Blue Wireless, demonstrating its continued focus on growth and innovation.