French startup Cycle joins Atlassian, embedding customer insight tech into Jira

Atlassian has acquired the technology and team of French startup Cycle, the AI-powered platform that helps companies understand customer feedback at scale.

Cycle was founded in 2019 by Mehdi Boudoukhane with Hexa (formerly eFounders), the startup studio behind SaaS successes like Front, Aircall, and Spendesk.

Backed by a $6 million Seed round it grew into the feedback engine of choice for product-led companies including Brex, Qonto, Alan, and Alma.

At its core, Cycle is an AI-powered platform that brings the voice of the customer into the heart of product development. It ensures that feedback from customers and go-to-market teams is not only heard, but acted upon. By keeping stakeholders informed when product updates ship, Cycle helps teams build trust across users, sales, product, and engineering.

Cycle’s AI feedback engine will be integrated into Jira Product Discovery,

Atlassian’s dedicated tool for product discovery, built to help teams capture ideas, prioritise opportunities, and connect product decisions to customer impact. Launched two years ago, it has already been adopted by more than 20,000 customers worldwide.

Atlassian’s acquisition of the tech and team of Cycle strengthens Jira Product Discovery by embedding this intelligence directly into the app. Instead of beginning discovery with anecdotes or scattered input, product managers can work with structured insights tied to ideas, features, and customer impact.

According to Tanguy Crusson, Head of Product for Jira Product Discovery at Atlassian:



“When we met with Mehdi and the Cycle team, things just clicked: we share the same experience and vision for what great product management looks like, and what customer-centric development feels like.



They’ve built an impressive product that connects feedback with customers and uses AI to distill it into actionable insights.”

The entire Cycle team is joining Atlassian’s Jira Product Discovery team. The standalone Cycle product will be discontinued, but its core AI features and feedback engine will be rebuilt directly inside Jira Product Discovery.





