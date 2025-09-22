Climate Investment backs ANYbotics to advance industrial decarbonization

ANYbotics, a provider of autonomous robotic inspection solutions, received a strategic investment from Climate Investment (CI), following a recent round and bringing total funding to over $150 million. With this investment, CI joins existing backers such as Aramco Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, NGP Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Supernova Invest, Swisscom Ventures, TDK Ventures, and Walden Catalyst Ventures.

ANYbotics tackles critical industry challenges in safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Designed for the toughest industrial environments, ANYbotics’ mobile robots are used to improve asset monitoring, safety, and emissions management. The ANYmal robot can autonomously detect indicators of equipment issues, such as overheating, abnormal vibrations, and fugitive gas emissions, including in hazardous or remote areas.

Its software enables autonomous navigation, collision avoidance, and stair climbing for deployment at complex industrial sites. More than 200 ANYmal units have been shipped, performing thousands of inspections each week across oil and gas, mining, power, utilities, and metals.

ANYbotics is already deployed with several CI Limited Partners, including BP, Equinor, Eni, and Petrobras, and with customers and partners including SLB, Siemens Energy, Siemens AG, GE Vernova, Novelis, Outokumpu, AWS, SAP, Yokogawa, and NVIDIA.

At the Northern Lights carbon capture and storage facility in Norway, an ANYmal robot operates autonomously at a normally uncrewed site. It conducts frequent inspections and monitors CO₂ concentration levels, providing automated analysis and anomaly reports to operators to support safety, uptime, and asset integrity.

The company is preparing to begin customer deliveries of ANYmal X, an Ex-certified legged robot designed for hazardous and explosive environments. With CI’s investment and deployment support, ANYbotics plans to launch ANYmal X in 2026 to enable continuous inspection in explosive zones and mitigate operational risks.

The funding will also support the company’s global expansion, aligning with CI’s focus on decarbonization technologies for complex industrial settings.