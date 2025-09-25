Hedda lands €1.5M for AI bid writing technology

Stockholm-based Hedda, a startup developing an AI-powered bid writing platform, has raised €1.5 million in pre-seed funding from Zenith Venture Capital, Antler, and WaveVentures.

Hedda is an AI-powered, centralised platform for bid writing that automates content creation, streamlines collaboration, and helps teams produce higher-quality bids faster. The company was founded by Zakarias Hedenfal (CEO), Maximillian Claesson (CTO), Fredrik Juvet (CPO), and Fabian Platoff (CRO), a team that combines technical AI expertise with startup and financial services experience and has previously collaborated on a machine-learning venture.

In the EU, public procurement exceeds €875 billion annually, yet tendering practices have seen little change for decades. Hedda addresses this challenge by interpreting requirements, summarising key points, and drafting responses based on a company’s existing data and past bids.

Its unified interface enables teams to extract mandatory criteria from large documents, find relevant information quickly, and work together efficiently. The platform integrates with tools like SharePoint, supports full data sovereignty, and provides transparent, source-based suggestions to increase confidence and compliance while materially reducing time to submit.

Zakarias Hedenfalk noted that bid writing is a demanding and time-intensive task underpinning many of Europe’s largest and most significant public and private investments:

The addressable market for this technology in public procurement in the Nordics is worth €55 billion. We are leveraging AI to transform bid writing and accelerate the process for teams and companies.

With this new funding, the company will expand its engineering team and strengthen its go-to-market strategy.