E-bike provider Dott partners with Segway for Paris launch

Shared micromobility provider Dott has launched a new generation of e-bikes in Paris, marking the beginning of a four-year contract in the French capital. The new Segway Urban B200 model will be rolled out exclusively in Paris before expanding to other European cities.

The deployment includes 6,000 vehicles and follows a successful pilot of 50 units tested on Paris streets since May 2025. The launch cements Dott’s continued focus on France’s largest city, where it recorded over 5.3 million rides in 2025 and counted more than 400,000 active riders in 2024.

Dott plans to invest over €10 million in Paris over the course of the new contract, which runs through 2029.

“Paris is a global showcase for sustainable urban mobility,” said Henri Moissinac, CEO and co-founder of Dott. “Our continued presence since early 2019 demonstrates our support to the city’s ambitious sustainability goals, which is fully aligned with our own mission to change mobility for good. We’re excited to continue providing Parisians and visitors with a safe, reliable, and affordable service for the next four years. Starting today with the launch of our new Dott e-bike, which we know riders will love.”

The move comes at a time when cities across Europe are revising urban transport regulations, often giving preference to fewer but more accountable micromobility providers. Paris, which in 2023 became the first European capital to ban rental e-scooters, has tightened its framework for shared mobility, placing more emphasis on sustainability, reliability, and integration with public transport.

Dott, which merged with fellow micromobility firm TIER in early 2024 but retained the Dott name, is among the few operators to have secured long-term agreements in major European cities.

The Paris fleet upgrade reinforces the city’s position as a flagship market, both in terms of ride volume and regulatory influence. Dott’s continued expansion also reflects broader growth in the European micromobility sector, which is expected to exceed €15 billion in value by 2030, according to industry forecasts.

Dott's new e-bikes are manufactured by Segway, with a particular focus on reducing operational costs and increasing uptime. The Urban B200 features a 918Wh battery with a range of up to 120 km, which is double the lifespan of Dott’s previous model.

“Our strategic partnership with Dott is a testament to our shared commitment to sustainability, both in business and service,” said Zack Yan, Vice General Manager of the Commercial Mobility Business Division at Segway. “By providing innovative, high-efficiency solutions, we are helping to create a greener, more sustainable transportation ecosystem in Paris and beyond, responding to the increasing demand for environmentally conscious mobility.”

The e-bike has been updated with features aimed at improving comfort and accessibility. These include a lighter frame, anti-puncture tyres, a redesigned basket, and an easier-to-use clamp seat — all intended to make cycling more inclusive for a broader demographic, including women and older riders.

Other upgrades focus on ride quality and user experience, such as a smart torque sensor for smoother pedalling, a real-time dashboard, and a no-lock system to speed up usage during peak hours.

By reducing battery swaps and maintenance downtime, Dott expects to keep more bikes available during high-demand periods, while promoting cycling as a viable alternative to car use in urban settings.

