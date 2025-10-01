Swiss-based viboo raises €3.3M for German market entry

Building automation software company viboo has secured €3.3 million in seed funding. The round was led by Realyze Ventures, joined by Zürcher Kantonalbank, along with other new and existing investors.

Buildings generate over 40 per cent of global CO₂ emissions. Regulatory pressure is increasing, and the EU targets net-zero emissions for existing building stock by 2050. By 2030, 5.38 million commercial buildings must reach at least energy class “E” or risk becoming stranded assets. Low-efficiency buildings are already losing about 4 per cent of value per year. Meanwhile, automation systems are becoming mandatory for many building types.

viboo has developed a cloud-based building management system that can be retrofitted easily and wirelessly connects with common IoT devices such as smart thermostats in commercial buildings. Its AI learns heating patterns and controls them proactively, delivering savings without sacrificing comfort, with low upfront costs and fast ROI. The solution is already deployed in more than 100 buildings, producing average energy savings of 27 per cent.

viboo’s model is built to scale. Rather than relying on proprietary hardware, it integrates with leading building tech vendors and uses open software interfaces. An installer app enables fast, straightforward deployment by any qualified installer. Beyond direct sales to municipalities and real estate firms, viboo works with installation and facility management partners.

The investment from PropTech VC Realyze Ventures reflects confidence in viboo’s approach to improving building energy efficiency with minimal interventions, delivering measurable savings, and contributing to the decarbonization of existing building stock.

Felix Bünning, Co-founder of viboo, commented on the seed round:

Our solution convinces because it is easy to implement, delivers fast results, and generates immediate savings. Now we are taking the next big step with our entry into our first EU market, where a combination of energy prices and regulation creates a strong pull.

The new funding will support expansion into the German market, where demand is rising due to the Building Energy Act (GEG). It will also drive the platform’s evolution from a dedicated energy management solution to a comprehensive building management system, adding features such as individual heating cost billing.