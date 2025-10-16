The biggest European gaming deals in H1 2025

Europe’s gaming scene in H1 2025 reveals a market that’s scaling and diversifying simultaneously. Funding was concentrated around three pillars:
established publishers expanding new operating units, a fast-moving wave of
mobile-first studios building data-driven casual and mid-core titles, and a
creative PC/console segment pushing premium strategy, simulation, and
genre-blending experiences. The result is an ecosystem that mixes dependable
hit-making with high-variance bets on fresh IP.
Alongside content studios, notable themes included blockchain-enabled
distribution and asset ownership, AI agents for testing and player simulation,
and technologies aimed at shortening production cycles through reusable
systems, personalisation, and more efficient content delivery.
The following are the ten
largest funding rounds in the European gaming industry during the first half of
2025.
1
Ubisoft (France)
Amount raised in H1 2025: $1.25B
Ubisoft is a developer, publisher, and distributor of video games and interactive entertainment. The company is known for overseeing widely recognised franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six, The Crew, and Just Dance.
Ubisoft operates a unified ecosystem called Ubisoft Connect, which brings together players’ games, social features, and rewards into a single platform.
Through a diverse portfolio of titles and continuous live updates, Ubisoft emphasises engaging communities, evolving game worlds, and cross-platform experiences.
In March, Ubisoft received a $1.25 billion investment from Tencent to support the creation of a new operating division.
2
Grand Games (Türkiye)
Amount raised in H1 2025: $30M
Grand Games is a Turkish mobile game studio which focuses on creating genre-defining mobile games played by millions around the world. Their philosophy centres on empowering passionate people who take ownership, fostering a collaborative culture where each team member contributes to collective success.
Some of the flagship titles include Magic Sort, a magical sorting-based adventure, and Car Match, a relaxing traffic puzzle experience.
In January, Grand Games secured a $30 million Series A investment, just nine months after its pre-seed round, to expand its studio network, develop new major game genres, and publish its titles globally.
3
Bigger Games (Türkiye)
Amount raised in H1 2025: $25M
Bigger Games is a mobile gaming studio specialising in creating intuitive, emotionally engaging casual games, most notably their flagship title Kitchen Masters, a match-3 puzzle adventure set in social, culinary contexts.
At its core, Bigger Games emphasises principles such as ownership, progress, user obsession, candour, and excellence in its culture, striving to deliver experiences where “fun isn’t just a feature, it’s a feeling.”
In June, the company secured $25 million in Series A funding to scale Kitchen Masters globally, grow its team, and accelerate the development of upcoming titles.
4
Amplitude Studios (France)
Amount raised in H1 2025: €12M
Amplitude Studios is a Paris-based video game developer specialising in award-winning strategy games.
Best known for the Endless™ universe and Humankind™, the studio focuses on crafting deep 4X and strategy experiences “hand-in-hand” with players through its Games2Gether community-driven development approach. Amplitude invites fans into its official Amplifiers hub to vote on features, share ideas, and track progress across titles like Endless™ Legend, Endless™ Space 2, Endless™ Dungeon, and Humankind™.
In May, the company raised €12 million to support the development of new and ongoing projects, including Endless Legend 2, and to expand its team and community-driven initiatives further.
5
Ultra (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2025: $12M
Ultra is a next-generation gaming platform built “by gamers, for gamers,” blending traditional game distribution with blockchain innovation.
The Ultra ecosystem is designed as a unified hub where players, developers, and creators converge: users can discover, play, trade, and compete all within a single client. The company’s proprietary blockchain enables tokenisation of game licenses and digital assets, giving players true ownership and the ability to trade or resell games and in-game items.
In April, Ultra raised $12 million in funding to accelerate platform expansion, recruit talent, and execute its roadmap toward mainstream adoption.
6
Opus Major (France)
Amount raised in H1 2025: $10M
Opus Major is a Paris-based video game studio whose mission is to “Make the World Jam Together” by merging music and interactive play.
Their core vision centres on creating experiences (called “Opuses”) where music functions as magic in multiplayer adventures, fostering connection and emotional resonance among players.
Their debut project is MAJJAM (Opus #1), a cross-platform multiplayer game set in a vibrant universe where music is both a tool and a narrative force.
Opus Major raised $10 million in March, empowering the studio to realise its bold concept and scale development efforts.
7
Fuse Games (Türkiye)
Amount raised in H1 2025: $7M
Fuse Games is a mobile gaming studio founded in January 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey, with the mission to “Ignite Imagination.”
They specialise in blending advanced technology with creative design to deliver interactive, memorable game experiences. With a lean, passionate team focused on harnessing both technological innovation and strong gameplay fundamentals, Fuse Games is building toward a portfolio of mobile titles that strive to be both engaging and lasting.
In May, Fuse Games received a $7 million investment to develop original titles, expand its team, and continue investing in new technologies.
8
TaleMonster Games (Türkiye)
Amount raised in H1 2025: $7M
TaleMonster Games is a mobile game studio behind Match Valley, a hero-driven match-3 puzzle adventure where players build and unleash teams to defend their castle against quirky enemies.
Founded by Peak Games veterans, TeleMonster is on a mission to bring depth and creativity back to casual puzzle games.
In May, the company raised $7 million to expand its team, speed up development, and invest further in reusable systems that enable smarter game design, personalised player experiences, and efficient content delivery, allowing faster launches, quicker learning, and the creation of a lasting portfolio of games players return to over time.
9
Nunu.ai (Switzerland)
Amount raised in H1 2025: $6M
Nunu.ai builds multimodal AI agents that autonomously play, test, and reason about games to automate QA and player-simulation workflows.
Studios describe test goals in plain English, nunu’s agents then execute end-to-end scenarios, surface bugs, and deliver dashboards with actionable insights, cutting manual QA effort and accelerating release cycles. The platform integrates via a lightweight SDK or black-box testing, offers enterprise-grade privacy options, and has demonstrated results like faster test cycles and significant QA cost reductions on real titles.
In March, Nunu.ai raised $6 million and introduced Unembodied Minds, AI agents designed for game testing that can control any character or entity and perform tasks across diverse environments.
10
Voya Games (Germany)
Amount raised in H1 2025: $5M
Voya Games is a Berlin-based game studio founded in 2023 that develops Web3 gaming experiences focused on player ownership.
Their mission is to create fun, accessible, and interconnected games unified by shared token economies. Their debut title, Craft World, is a resource management and building game where players collaborate with dinosaurs to restore civilisation and interact with in-game economies via blockchain-enabled NFTs and token trading.
In May, VOYA Games raised $5 million to support the expansion of Craft World and further development of their broader Web3 ecosystem.
