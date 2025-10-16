The biggest European gaming deals in H1 2025

Europe’s gaming scene in H1 2025 reveals a market that’s scaling and diversifying simultaneously. Funding was concentrated around three pillars: established publishers expanding new operating units, a fast-moving wave of mobile-first studios building data-driven casual and mid-core titles, and a creative PC/console segment pushing premium strategy, simulation, and genre-blending experiences. The result is an ecosystem that mixes dependable hit-making with high-variance bets on fresh IP.

Alongside content studios, notable themes included blockchain-enabled distribution and asset ownership, AI agents for testing and player simulation, and technologies aimed at shortening production cycles through reusable systems, personalisation, and more efficient content delivery.

The following are the ten largest funding rounds in the European gaming industry during the first half of 2025.