Iris Ventures closes €100M round for new consumer tech fund

Iris Ventures, a Barcelona-based growth investor focused on purpose-led consumer brands, has announced the first close of its second fund, IRIS Fund II, securing €100 million toward a total target of €200 million. The new fund will back companies in the beauty, wellness, nutrition, longevity and conscious living sectors.

Founded in 2021 by Montse Suarez, Iris Ventures aims to support brands that combine commercial success with a strong sense of purpose. The firm’s first €100 million fund invested in companies such as Olistic, VICIO, Essentialist, Superlativa, Maurten, Healf and Artemest.

Suarez said Iris Ventures was created on the belief that innovation does not only come from technology, but also from how people live, consume and care for themselves and the planet.

Her goal has been to “champion founders who build with purpose: entrepreneurs determined to grow responsibly and shape a more inclusive, regenerative economy.”

The firm takes a partnership-focused approach, working closely with founders on scaling, brand strategy and international growth. Its investor base includes European family offices with deep roots in consumer industries, providing both financial backing and sector expertise.

The launch of IRIS Fund II comes at a time when investors are increasingly seeking opportunities in purpose-driven consumer brands as customers prioritise ethical production, transparency and wellbeing. While Europe has traditionally lagged behind the United States in scaling lifestyle and wellness companies, Iris Ventures is positioning itself as a bridge between the two markets. With IRIS Fund II, the firm plans to invest between €5 million and €20 million per company, supporting 12 to 15 scale-ups over the next four years. Around 80 per cent of the capital will go to European startups, with the remainder backing US ventures aligned with its mission.

