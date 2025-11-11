Enteral Access Technologies secures £500K to scale DoubleCHEK

Liverpool-based Enteral Access Technologies (EAT) has raised £500,000 in a bridging round led by British Design Fund, with participation from existing investors.

Founded in 2018, EAT develops tools to make nasogastric and orogastric tube placement safer and simpler. Its flagship product, DoubleCHEK, combines CO₂ and pH measurement in a single device to reduce the risk of misplacement and enable quicker, more accurate tube placement across care settings without special equipment or tube types.

By addressing misplacement and radiation-exposure risks associated with current insertion and confirmation methods, EAT aims to improve patient safety and streamline workflows.

EAT is seeing growing adoption in the UK as providers align with updated guidance supporting combined CO₂ and pH verification. Internationally, EAT is also scaling rapidly.

In the United States, interest increased after a leading children’s hospital adopted DoubleCHEK in January and further accelerated following the withdrawal of a comparable product. In Europe, rollout is underway, with Italy among the early adopters. Repeat orders and strong initial uptake indicate emerging traction as hospitals seek safer, more reliable enteral access solutions.

Commenting on the new round, George Gallagher, CEO of EAT, said that the investment demonstrates strong backing for the company’s mission to enhance patient safety globally. He added that growing interest in DoubleCHEK reinforces EAT’s focus on expanding access to safer enteral technologies.

With this new funding, the company will advance the development and accelerate the international rollout of its enteral access patient safety device.