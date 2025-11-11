LexDo.it lands €1.7M to boost its platform for launching and running businesses

LexDo.it, an Italian digital platform for starting and managing new businesses, has raised €1.7 million in a pre–Series A round to advance its mission of simplifying business creation. The round included selected business angels, with participation from Invitalia and fintech company Viceversa. Notable investors include Roberto Spada (founder, Spada Partners), Luca Orsini (founder, Antares European Fund), and Roberto Lombardi (business angel and investor).

Founded in 2015 by CEO Giovanni Toffoletto, LexDo.it offers a single digital platform for online incorporation and end-to-end management of accounting, contracts, and consultancy.

Users can also access a team of professionals and complementary tools, including business bank accounts, POS payment systems, grants and subsidised finance options, and a range of digital products and services.

The platform serves more than 400,000 users and has supported the launch of over 6,500 businesses, reducing first-year costs by up to €3,000 compared with traditional channels. This is significant in a market where average opening costs and administrative requirements can exceed €4,000 and where starting a business remains complex and costly.

Entrepreneurs are the beating heart of the economy. We created LexDo.it because starting a business is still too difficult without facing bureaucratic obstacles. Today, we are proud to be the go-to partner for thousands of entrepreneurs who launch and manage their businesses entirely online with us,

said Giovanni Toffoletto.

The new funding will support team expansion through 2025 and accelerate the technology roadmap, including AI- and automation-driven features to further digitalise and streamline management processes for SMEs and professionals.