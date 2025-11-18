Planet Smart raises $1M to tackle plastic waste in nappies and pads

London-based Planet Smart has raised $1 million in pre-seed funding to launch its first product. The round was led by General Inception and Vertical Venture Partners, with additional support from Innovate UK and the Undaunted Accelerator, and marks the company’s official launch after two years of scientific development.

Planet Smart is a deep tech startup developing biomaterials to reduce environmental impact. Its flagship product, PlanetSorb, is a naturally biodegradable, high-performance superabsorbent polymer (SAP) designed to replace fossil-based plastics used in nappies, sanitary products and other applications such as agriculture, packaging, and mining waste management.

The material is reported to biodegrade within six months without leaving microplastics, while absorbing more than 1 litre of liquid per gram (up to twice as much as conventional SAPs) at a comparable cost. This higher performance means manufacturers can use less material to achieve the same result, enabling thinner and more comfortable products.

The company’s technology is based on poly-amino acids that naturally degrade in soil or landfill, positioning PlanetSorb as a potential solution for an industry facing growing regulatory and market pressure. The global hygiene sector is estimated to discard around half a million disposable nappies and pads every minute, and measures such as the EU ban on intentionally added microplastics and upcoming deforestation regulations are prompting large manufacturers to seek scalable, biodegradable alternatives.

Planet Smart has signed three letters of intent with leading hygiene manufacturers and secured two purchase orders from European brands. Independent lab-scale testing indicates that PlanetSorb is non-toxic, dermatologist-approved, and achieves high absorbency and liquid retention compared with industry benchmarks.

Beyond hygiene, the company sees potential for its biodegradable absorbents in agriculture, wound care, food packaging, and mining waste management, any area where materials are required to absorb, hold, or manage liquids.

With the new funding, Planet Smart plans to scale up from its current lab operations and run pilot trials. Looking ahead, the company aims to reach a production capacity of one kilotonne of PlanetSorb, equivalent to around 45 million nappies, by the end of 2028 and intends to raise additional funding in 2026 to expand manufacturing and establish licensing partnerships with global brands.