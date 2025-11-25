SportAI closes $3M round, supported by Casper Ruud

SportAI, a B2B sports technology company that uses AI-powered video analysis to provide professional-grade performance insights, has raised an oversubscribed $3 million round from investors including Norwegian fund Altitude Capital and tennis player Casper Ruud.

Endre Holen, former Head of McKinsey’s Global Tech & Media practice, has also invested and will serve as Chairman. Other participants include US professional soccer player Alejandro Bedoya and Trond Riiber Knudsen (TRK Group founder).

SportAI provides AI-powered technique analysis, in-depth match statistics, tactical insights, and highlight videos using computer vision and machine learning. Traditionally, video analysis relied on manual tagging by coaches, which limited scale, long-term use, and accessibility—making it viable mainly for professional players with dedicated performance staff. As mounted court cameras, broadcast feeds, and mobile video recording become standard at sports venues, SportAI is leveraging this shift to meet growing demand for advanced, automated analysis.

Through its SaaS platform and APIs, the company integrates with court camera systems to match the rapid global rollout of cameras and streaming services. The platform is camera-agnostic, allowing its AI technology to be deployed across thousands of sports facilities worldwide, where players and coaches can access real-time statistics and highlights.

As a former NCAA player, I know how transformative good coaching and analysis can be—and how inaccessible it often is. That’s what we’re solving at SportAI,

said Lauren Pedersen, CEO and co-founder of SportAI.

By prioritising an API-first model, SportAI focuses on partnering with court camera and streaming providers that want to add AI-driven analysis to their existing hardware solutions, strengthening their product and go-to-market strategies.

The funding round will be used to scale SportAI’s global rollout and expand technical development.