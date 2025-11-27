Noteless gains €3.5M to free doctors from administrative burden

Oslo-based Noteless, an AI company focused on improving how doctors document patient consultations, has raised €3.5 million in new seed funding. The round was led by Redstone, joining as a new investor, alongside Futurum Ventures and Farvatn Venture, who continue their support.

Medical documentation has long been a challenge for clinicians, taking up hours that could otherwise be devoted to patient care or professional development. High administrative workloads are associated with burnout, reduced job satisfaction, and attrition among healthcare professionals.

Noteless addresses this issue with an AI-powered clinical documentation tool that automatically generates medical notes in real time during consultations.

Founded in October 2023, the company uses advanced speech recognition and natural language processing to help clinicians save time, reduce administrative burden, and support high-quality patient care.

Since launching its first product in June 2024, Noteless has recorded substantial growth in its paying customer base, which has increased by more than 360 per cent since the start of the year.

William Vossgård, CEO and co-founder of Noteless, noted that adoption in the Nordics has been strong, with more than one in four general practitioners in Norway and one in seven in Denmark now using the platform.

Clinicians tell us we’re giving them back up to two hours a day, time they can spend with patients or on their own wellbeing,

Vossgård said.

Adoption is also expanding beyond general practice, with specialist doctors, physiotherapists, and psychologists using Noteless to streamline documentation workflows, support patient care, and free up time for higher-value activities.

The company aims to use the investment to extend this impact to clinicians across Europe.