Biographica raises £7M to expand AI crop design globally

London-based Biographica, an agricultural biotechnology company, has raised £7 million in a funding round led by Faber VC, with participation from SuperSeed, Cardumen Capital, The Helm, EQT Foundation, and Sie Ventures. The round also included existing investors Chalfen Ventures, Entrepreneurs First, Nucleus Capital, Dhyan Ventures, Saras Capital, and Ventures Together.

Developing new crop traits such as drought tolerance, disease resistance, or improved nutrition typically takes more than a decade and requires significant investment, with gene identification representing the primary bottleneck.

Biographica is addressing this challenge by applying AI-driven discovery methods to support the development of next-generation crop traits. Its AI platform identifies promising genetic targets within weeks, helping guide gene editing and breeding decisions, reducing development timelines by up to five years, and lowering R&D costs.

In pilot projects with seed and precision breeding companies, the platform identified validated gene targets up to 12 times faster than conventional approaches and uncovered novel targets not detected by traditional methods.

The company is now integrating AI-driven discovery with rapid experimental validation through a “lab-in-the-loop” model, creating a continuous improvement cycle that enables faster and more reliable trait development.

We’ve seen AI reshape pharma, turning trial-and-error pipelines into learnable biological systems — and it works. We’re bringing that same discipline to crops,

said Cecily Price, CEO of Biographica.

The company also announced a new partnership with BASF | Nunhems to support the development of new crop varieties in the agricultural sector.

The new funding will support the expansion of Biographica’s data and AI platform, the development of additional crop traits, and the strengthening of partnerships across the seed industry.