Warren raises €10M to reshape retirement savings

Ghent-based fintech startup Warren has raised €10 million in a seed funding round led by Motive Ventures, the venture arm of transatlantic investment fund Motive Partners. The round also included F Capital and follow-on investments from Entourage, Syndicate One, and 100IN.

Founded to address shortcomings in Belgium’s supplementary pension system, Warren operates a workplace pension platform and financial coaching service designed to help employees better understand and grow their long-term savings. The company obtained an Institution for Occupational Retirement Provision (IBP) licence in 2025 and now manages its own pension fund, Warren Pension Fund OFP.

The company believes that low yields, inflation, fees, and limited transparency can reduce the long-term effectiveness of traditional supplementary pension products.

The vast majority of Belgians save for their retirement in financial products that erode their purchasing power year after year, even though retirement is by definition a long-term horizon. This is an enormous social problem whose severity remains chronically underestimated.

It's not just about our pension. It's about our prosperity, today and for future generations,

says Cedric De Vleeschauwer, co-founder and CEO of Warren.

The company's pension fund invests through a diversified portfolio of equity and bond exchange-traded funds. According to Warren, employers can switch to the platform without increasing their existing pension budgets, while employees retain the full investment return, with no entry, exit, or assets-under-management fees.

In addition to its pension offering, Warren provides a financial coaching platform that combines AI-powered guidance with access to human advisers. By integrating data from sources such as pension records, employee benefits, and banking information, the platform helps users make informed decisions about retirement planning, mortgages, insurance, and personal finances. According to the company, around 100 Belgian businesses, including Lighthouse, Yuki, Wintercircus, and Poppy Mobility, have adopted the platform, with thousands of employees actively using the service.

The newly raised capital will support Warren’s continued expansion in Belgium and prepare the company for entry into additional European markets. The funding will also be used to grow its team, further develop its pension and financial coaching products, and scale its platform to serve a larger employee base across Europe.