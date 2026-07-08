Kord secures £6.4M to unify onboarding, compliance and payments

UK fintech Kord, the end-to-end platform making onboarding clients, identity verification and payment processing simpler and more secure, has raised £6.4 million in a Series A funding round. The investment was led by Guinness Ventures, with participation from Beringea, SFC Capital and angel investors. The latest round brings the company's total funding to £9 million.

Founded by James Owusu, Kord provides an end-to-end platform for businesses operating in regulated industries, combining identity verification, anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance checks, digital onboarding, document signing and payment processing into a single system. The platform is designed to replace multiple legacy tools and help organisations manage customer onboarding and financial transactions through a unified workflow.

Regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Kord is used by estate and letting agents, law firms, conveyancers and financial services companies. In addition to onboarding and compliance tools, the platform provides digital wallets and dedicated client accounts that enable regulated businesses to securely hold and manage client funds.

For firms in regulated industries, relying on fragmented legacy systems that fail to meet the demands of modern digital commerce slows transaction speeds and increases risk. We created Kord to change that,

said James Owusu, founder and CEO of Kord.

According to the company, its API-based platform also helps verify customer documents against multiple data sources to strengthen fraud prevention.

Kord will use the new funding to expand its team, accelerate product development and support the continued growth of its customer base.