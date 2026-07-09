Lissi raises €3.5M to power Europe's sovereign digital identity future

Lissi GmbH, a European provider of EUDI Wallet connectivity and verifiable credential technology, has closed a €3.5 million funding round to accelerate the development and deployment of digital identity solutions across Europe. The round was led by Ventech, with participation from BM H Beteiligungs-Managementgesellschaft Hessen and existing investors, main incubator (Commerzbank Group) and Ninepointfive Ventures.

Founded in 2019, Lissi develops software that enables organizations to integrate EUDI Wallets and verifiable credentials into their digital services. The company works primarily with financial institutions and supports the implementation of interoperable, eIDAS-compliant digital identity solutions.

The funding comes as demand for trusted, interoperable and eIDAS-compliant digital identity solutions continues to grow, driven in part by the upcoming application of the EU Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR) in July 2027. Today, around 90 per cent of Lissi's customer base comes from the financial sector, including banks, insurance companies, payment service providers and trust service providers, with organizations such as itsme and Commerzbank among its customers.

Lissi's EUDI Wallet Connector Suite is designed to enable seamless interoperability between public and private EUDI Wallets across the European Union, supporting implementations in both the public and private sectors.

Financial institutions need solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing IT environments while allowing them to retain full control over customer data.

Our platform has been built to meet these requirements: it is eIDAS-compliant, flexible to deploy and aligned with the security and compliance standards of the financial sector. The trust placed in us by leading banks and financial service providers demonstrates the market demand for this approach,

said Helge Michael, CEO and Co-Founder of Lissi.

The funding also reflects Lissi's focus on strengthening a sovereign European digital identity ecosystem. With investors from Germany, France and Belgium, and a partner network spanning the European Union, the company positions itself as an independent, pan-European technology provider supporting the implementation of interoperable digital identity infrastructure.

Building on this foundation, the investment will support the further development of Lissi's platform and product portfolio, helping financial institutions address evolving regulatory requirements while enabling new Open Finance use cases through identity wallets.